On May 3, 2023, Stockton University's Atlantic City campus cut the ribbon on a new residence building.
ATLANTIC CITY — Students at Stockton University will see a 2% tuition increase for the upcoming academic year.
The school's Board of Trustees approved the increase during its meeting Wednesday.
Full-time in-state students will now pay $7,766 per semester for up to 20 credits, representing a $172 increase. This past academic year, in-state students paid $7,594 per semester, according to the school's website.
Meal plan prices will increase an average of 2.5%, depending on plan type.
Also during Wednesday's meeting, the board welcomed four new members: Kristi Hanselmann, Amy Kennedy, Timothy J. Lowry and Stephanie Lutz-Koch.
The board also agreed to rename the School of General Studies at Stockton the William T. Daly School of General Studies, honoring the late founding faculty member
who died in January at 83.
“Bill Daly was the personification of the founding vision of Stockton,” President Harvey Kesselman said. “He embodied Stockton’s purpose. Over 40 years he taught thousands of students in political science and general studies classes.”
GALLERY: Stockton University building dedications and ribbon cutting
A crowd of students, faculty and officials gathers for the renaming of Stockton University’s first Atlantic City residence hall, now Kesselman Hall.
Matthew Strabuk photos, Staff photographer
On May 3, 2023, in Atlantic City, Stockton renamed one building on Atlantic and Pacific ave. and cut the ribbon on their new residence building on Atlantic ave. and Providence ave. The building located on Pacific was renamed Kesselman Hall. Student President Brianna Bracey gave remarks before the name reveal.
Matthew Strabuk
On May 3, 2023, in Atlantic City, Stockton renamed one building on Atlantic and Pacific ave. and cut the ribbon on their new residence building on Atlantic ave. and Providence ave. At the ribbon cutting, Mayor Marty Small Sr. shakes hands with Senator Vincent J. Polistina.
Matthew Strabuk
On May 3, 2023, in Atlantic City, Stockton renamed one building on Atlantic and Pacific ave. and cut the ribbon on their new residence building on Atlantic ave. and Providence ave. The building located on Pacific was renamed Kesselman Hall. Mary Lou Galantino speaks before the official renaming of the buillding.
Matthew Strabuk
“Atlantic City holds a very special place in my heart,” Kesselman said. “I can’t help but think of how proud my parents would be that, in just one generation, we went from there to here, and the reason that happened is just one word: Stockton.”
Matthew Strabuk, Staff photographer
Raymond Ciccone, center left, chair of the Board of Trustees of Stockton University, and Stockton President Harvey Kesselman yank on a cord bringing down the cover for the new building name Wednesday during a ceremony in Atlantic City.
Matthew Strabuk photos, Staff photographer
On May 3, 2023, in Atlantic City, Stockton renamed one building on Atlantic and Pacific ave. and cut the ribbon on their new residence building on Atlantic ave. and Providence ave. Stockton University President Harvey Kesselman leads the ribbon cutting ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk
On May 3, 2023, in Atlantic City, Stockton renamed one building on Atlantic and Pacific ave. and cut the ribbon on their new residence building on Atlantic ave. and Providence ave. Student worker Tamia Kent, from Millville, greets people taking a tour of the model residence.
Matthew Strabuk
Tom Drinkard, left, of Seaville, a 1979 alumnus, is greeted by Kiaraa Fulton, a social justice grant coordinator for Stockton, as he tours the new residence hall.
Matthew Strabuk, Staff photographer
On May 3, 2023, in Atlantic City, Stockton renamed one building on Atlantic and Pacific ave. and cut the ribbon on their new residence building on Atlantic ave. and Providence ave. Mayor Marty Small Sr. tours the model residences.
Matthew Strabuk
On May 3, 2023, in Atlantic City, Stockton renamed one building on Atlantic and Pacific ave. and cut the ribbon on their new residence building on Atlantic ave. and Providence ave. Dr.Raymond Ciccone, Chair for the Board of Trustees looks out at the view from a student lounge area.
Matthew Strabuk
On May 3, 2023, in Atlantic City, Stockton renamed one building on Atlantic and Pacific ave. and cut the ribbon on their new residence building on Atlantic ave. and Providence ave. Tom Drinkard of Seaville, a 1979 Alumni of Stockton, in the new student lounge space at the residence.
Matthew Strabuk
Claire Van Haren, left, and Christina Locicero, employees with Thriven Design of Collingswood, admire their handiwork in Stockton’s new residential building.
Matthew Strabuk, Staff photographer
