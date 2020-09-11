The daughter and son-in-law of Holocaust survivors have endowed a $25,000 scholarship fund at Stockton University to assist students interested in Holocaust and genocide studies, university officials said Friday.
Ann and Howard Rosenberg created the Jadzia and David Greenbaum Memorial Scholarship to honor Ann’s parents, who met in a displaced person’s camp in Germany after World War II, according to a news release from the school.
Natives of Poland, the Greenbaums survived labor and death camps and later immigrated to America, settling in New York City. In 1951, they bought a chicken farm in the McKee City neighborhood that straddles Egg Harbor and Hamilton townships. In 1957, they moved to Atlantic City, then in 1978 moved to Margate.
During those years, they ran a construction business and raised four children, according to the release. Jadzia was an active member of the Sara and Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center Executive Committee at Stockton.
Last summer, the Rosenbergs, who live in Toledo, Ohio, visited the Holocaust Center during a trip to Atlantic City, officials said.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Officials at Stockton University are looking for Holocaust survivors and…
“Everyone there was so excited about what they are doing, and they told us about the programs and new exhibits and how students were involved,” Ann Rosenberg said. “When we went home, Howard and I started talking about a scholarship.”
Rosenberg said her father never talked much about his experience during the war, but her mother did.
“I knew they were both Holocaust survivors, and most of their friends were also,” Rosenberg said. “There were three families on our block who were all survivors.”
The Holocaust Center is developing a digital exhibition of South Jersey Holocaust survivor stories, according to the release. One exhibit will focus on survivors who came to South Jersey to operate chicken farms in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties.
The first scholarship will be awarded during the 2021-22 academic year and is open to undergraduate and graduate students who have shown interest in Holocaust and genocide studies and are in good academic standing with a GPA of at least 3.0.
The Cherry Hill School District could become the first in New Jersey to mandate that student…
Ann Rosenberg said she and her husband also are planning a second scholarship for Stockton students from Atlantic City in memory of Howard’s parents, who owned a grocery store in the city.
“We hope this might inspire others,” Ann Rosenberg said of the scholarships.
Leo Schoffer, chairman of Stockton’s Board of Trustees, said he had the pleasure of knowing the Greenbaums.
“I feel they would be proud and touched that their children value the remembrance of the Holocaust, and have created a scholarship for students dedicated to preserving the memory of those who perished in the Shoah,” Schoffer said.
1 of 25
A Holocaust Remembrance ceremony was held at the Wall of Remembrance in Alliance Cemetery in Norma on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
M. Jay Einstein, president of the Jewish Federation of Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties, blows a shofar during a Holocaust Remembrance ceremony at Alliance Cemetery in Norma on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Rabbi Yisroel Rapoport, of Sons of Jacob Congregation in Vineland, right, addresses guests during a Holocaust Remembrance ceremony at Alliance Cemetery in Norma on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Rabbi Yisroel Rapoport, of Sons of Jacob Congregation in Vineland, foreground, speaks during a Holocaust Remembrance ceremony at Alliance Cemetery in Norma on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
PHOTOS: Holocaust remembrance ceremony in Cumberland County
1 of 25
A Holocaust Remembrance ceremony was held at the Wall of Remembrance in Alliance Cemetery in Norma on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
A Holocaust Remembrance ceremony was held at the Wall of Remembrance in Alliance Cemetery in Norma on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
A Holocaust Remembrance ceremony was held at the Wall of Remembrance in Alliance Cemetery in Norma on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
M. Jay Einstein, president of the Jewish Federation of Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties, blows a shofar during a Holocaust Remembrance ceremony at Alliance Cemetery in Norma on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
A Holocaust Remembrance ceremony was held at the Wall of Remembrance in Alliance Cemetery in Norma on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
A Holocaust Remembrance ceremony was held at the Wall of Remembrance in Alliance Cemetery in Norma on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
A Holocaust Remembrance ceremony was held at the Wall of Remembrance in Alliance Cemetery in Norma on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
A Holocaust Remembrance ceremony was held at the Wall of Remembrance in Alliance Cemetery in Norma on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
A Holocaust Remembrance ceremony was held at the Wall of Remembrance in Alliance Cemetery in Norma on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
Rabbi Yisroel Rapoport, of Sons of Jacob Congregation in Vineland, right, addresses guests during a Holocaust Remembrance ceremony at Alliance Cemetery in Norma on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
A Holocaust Remembrance ceremony was held at the Wall of Remembrance in Alliance Cemetery in Norma on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
A Holocaust Remembrance ceremony was held at the Wall of Remembrance in Alliance Cemetery in Norma on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
A Holocaust Remembrance ceremony was held at the Wall of Remembrance in Alliance Cemetery in Norma on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
A Holocaust Remembrance ceremony was held at the Wall of Remembrance in Alliance Cemetery in Norma on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
A Holocaust Remembrance ceremony was held at the Wall of Remembrance in Alliance Cemetery in Norma on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
A Holocaust Remembrance ceremony was held at the Wall of Remembrance in Alliance Cemetery in Norma on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
A Holocaust Remembrance ceremony was held at the Wall of Remembrance in Alliance Cemetery in Norma on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
A Holocaust Remembrance ceremony was held at the Wall of Remembrance in Alliance Cemetery in Norma on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
Rabbi Yisroel Rapoport, of Sons of Jacob Congregation in Vineland, foreground, speaks during a Holocaust Remembrance ceremony at Alliance Cemetery in Norma on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
A Holocaust Remembrance ceremony was held at the Wall of Remembrance in Alliance Cemetery in Norma on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
Attendees sing in unison during a Holocaust Remembrance ceremony at Alliance Cemetery in Norma on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
A Holocaust Remembrance ceremony was held at the Wall of Remembrance in Alliance Cemetery in Norma on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
A Holocaust Remembrance ceremony was held at the Wall of Remembrance in Alliance Cemetery in Norma on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
A Holocaust Remembrance ceremony was held at the Wall of Remembrance in Alliance Cemetery in Norma on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.