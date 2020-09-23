Stockton University among colleges piloting COVID-19 exposure-tracing app

State health officials on Wednesday said that a mobile app aimed at alerting residents to possible COVID-19 exposure is being tested by state workers and three colleges, including Stockton University.

During Gov. Phil Murphy's briefing, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli spoke about a contact tracing efforts, including piloting the app before a state-wide rollout.

State workers have been part of the pilot, as well as three colleges: Stockton University, Montclair State University and Passaic County Community College, she said.

University spokeswoman Diane D’Amico confirmed that the college has been part of the program, with students testing it and providing feedback.

“The app communicates through Bluetooth on mobile devices,” she said. “It will detect and log anonymous codes from devices with the app that are in close contact, within six feet of a user, for 10 minutes or longer.

“You may not even know that you’ve been exposed, but the app will tell you,” Persichilli said.

The app can alert users if they’ve been potentially exposed to someone who has tested positive for the new coronavirus and give information on what to do next, she explained.