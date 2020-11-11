Stockton University administrator survived his two years in Afghanistan

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Even though Jason P. Babin earned his doctorate in higher education administration at Northeastern University, people who come to see him in his role as director of military and veteran services at Stockton University should know his knowledge comes from more than just books.
Babin, 38, who lives here, joined the Army National Guard at age 17 in 1999 and stayed for six years. During that time, he was deployed to Kabul, Kandahar and Bagram in Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and was attached to the 82nd Airborne Division from 2002-2003.
“What it instilled in me and what stuck with me throughout the entire experience was just teamwork, working together for the greater good,” said Babin, who added his willingness and desire to do good for everybody came from his time in the military.
Babin’s grandfather was an engineer in the U.S. Navy, but the Louisiana native was an engineer in the Army.
While Babin was in Afghanistan, he was involved with humanitarian missions and also infrastructure projects such as building schools, roads, concrete barricades and firebases, which are temporary military encampments to provide artillery fire support to infantry operating in areas beyond the normal range of fire support from their own base camp.
Babin also cleared land mines, which was huge in Afghanistan.
“You could literally walk across Afghanistan and never touch ground if you went from mine to mine to mine. That’s how crazy it was,” Babin said. “In order to build our base, we had to clear the mines.”
Babin was operating either an armor-plated bulldozer or a Hydrema, he said. The Hydrema has chains that flail and set off the explosions, he said. There were different types of mines that had to be exploded, he said.
“If you hit an anti-tank mine with a dozer, it’s going to kill you,” said Babin, who added he was the only one in the vehicles. “There is no armor underneath it... You are supposed to run it (the mine) over with a blade.”
When doing humanitarian things in Afghanistan, the possibility existed that American military personnel would be shot at, at least when Babin was there.
“You are trying to provide fresh water to a community. Someone will come down and shoot at you, and you don’t know where it is coming from. A lot of times, we were outside of the base, the protection perimeter. We did things outside of there. They would just take a pot shot at you when we were there in 2002 and 2003. It was a lot different than it is now,” Babin said.
Babin had no body armor. He would walk around in a T-shirt with a rifle over his shoulder, but the military serving at that time knew who the enemy was. The Taliban was the enemy, Babin said.
“We had a good relationship with the locals, the villagers. We could almost trust them,” said Babin, who added 10 years later, the Taliban has mixed in with the local population.
Besides being shot at, other fears included mines still being present and not yet exploded even after an area had been cleared, and that mortar bombs would be lobbed in their direction, Babin said.
“You are on top of a dozer 6 to 10 feet in the air exposed as opposed to hiding in a bunker somewhere,” Babin said.
After being in a war zone, Babin said he began to see things a lot differently.
“You value things you didn’t necessarily value before,” Babin said. “After Afghanistan, I was a different person. I was a totally different person than when I left (to be deployed overseas). I matured.”
For the past eight years, Babin has been employed at Stockton.
Babin’s current job is director of military and veteran services, a position he has held for the past three years.
Babin works with the 400 military-affiliated students at the university and their families. They are: reservists, who are report to the federal government; National Guard, who report to the Governor; active duty military; people deployed on missions; and veterans.
“We are the one-stop shop for anything related to our military and veteran students,” Babin said. “I think I am doing more valuable work now by helping our veterans coming home than I did in the military.”
