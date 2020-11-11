Stockton University administrator survived his two years in Afghanistan

“You could literally walk across Afghanistan and never touch ground if you went from mine to mine to mine. That’s how crazy it was,” Babin said. “In order to build our base, we had to clear the mines.”

Babin was operating either an armor-plated bulldozer or a Hydrema, he said. The Hydrema has chains that flail and set off the explosions, he said. There were different types of mines that had to be exploded, he said.

“If you hit an anti-tank mine with a dozer, it’s going to kill you,” said Babin, who added he was the only one in the vehicles. “There is no armor underneath it... You are supposed to run it (the mine) over with a blade.”

When doing humanitarian things in Afghanistan, the possibility existed that American military personnel would be shot at, at least when Babin was there.

“You are trying to provide fresh water to a community. Someone will come down and shoot at you, and you don’t know where it is coming from. A lot of times, we were outside of the base, the protection perimeter. We did things outside of there. They would just take a pot shot at you when we were there in 2002 and 2003. It was a lot different than it is now,” Babin said.