Stockton treats area kids to gifts, holiday party

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — With assistance from some of its students, Stockton University helped 50 youths from Atlantic City, Pleasantville, Mays Landing and Galloway Township celebrate the holidays this month.
The kids were treated to a holiday party Dec. 2 at the Galloway campus, organized by Residential Life and the Dean of Students Office. Student coordinators Madison Kenny and Gavin MacNatt helped plan the gathering, the university said Friday.
The children were given gifts by students and staff at the university as part of Operation Osprey — Winter Wonderland, the university said in a news release.
The Atlantic City and Pleasantville school districts and Pleasantville Police Department helped select families in need. Two Stockton police officers, Hannah Fishel and Matthew Rex, helped collect toys and set up the event, the university said.
Additional gifts were delivered to any families who could not attend.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.