Stockton treats area kids to gifts, holiday party
Stockton treats area kids to gifts, holiday party

Stockton Winter Wonderland party

From far right, Stockton student Mohammed Jaradat and Director of Residential Education and Student Services Marques E. Johnson distribute toys to families for Operation Osprey — Winter Wonderland, one of the university’s 50th anniversary events.

 Stockton University, provided

The John F. Scarpa Academic Center is unveiled in Atlantic City on Thursday. Stockton University on Thursday formally dedicated two buildings, one each in Galloway Township and Atlantic City, in the name of donor John Scarpa. (Video courtesy of Stockton University)

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — With assistance from some of its students, Stockton University helped 50 youths from Atlantic City, Pleasantville, Mays Landing and Galloway Township celebrate the holidays this month.

The kids were treated to a holiday party Dec. 2 at the Galloway campus, organized by Residential Life and the Dean of Students Office. Student coordinators Madison Kenny and Gavin MacNatt helped plan the gathering, the university said Friday.

The children were given gifts by students and staff at the university as part of Operation Osprey — Winter Wonderland, the university said in a news release.

The Atlantic City and Pleasantville school districts and Pleasantville Police Department helped select families in need. Two Stockton police officers, Hannah Fishel and Matthew Rex, helped collect toys and set up the event, the university said.

Additional gifts were delivered to any families who could not attend.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

