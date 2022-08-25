Stockton touts rise in rankings of best-value colleges

GALLOWAY – Stockton is touting its ranking in the top quartile on a list of best-value colleges and universities.

Money magazine published its “Best Colleges” list for 2022 in May and ranked Stockton University in 156th place out of 671 examined colleges and universities. Stockton has gradually improved its standing, which came in at 483rd place in 2015, according to a university news release issued Wednesday.

The list takes into account education quality, affordability and student outcomes according to the list posted on the Money website. It was designed to guide aspiring college applicants and their families who are concerned about the cost of college. The website indicates that the list was sponsored by College Ave Student Loans.

Stockton President Harvey Kesselman extoled the rise in the rankings as evidence of the university’s work to make high-quality education affordable and accessible for students from diverse backgrounds. He had special praise for the Stockton Promise and Garden State Guarantee initiatives, which cover the difference between aid and grant totals and the cost of tuition and fees for qualifying students.

“Our priority is to assure that every student has the opportunity to attend and successfully graduate from college,” Kesselman said in the university news release. “The value of a Stockton degree continues to grow because of our efforts to keep classes small and offer academic achievement programs that promote student success for all Stockton students.”

The list examined schools if they met certain criteria. These included having at least 500 undergraduate students; having an ability to provide reliable data to be analyzed; not being in financial distress; and meeting certain graduation-rate standards. Schools also had to have an acceptance rate of at least 20% at least once in the last three years.

The estimated full-price of Stockton for the 2022-2023 school year is $31,200, according to the magazine’s list. Sixty-three percent of students receive a grant to help pay those costs and when accounting for the average grant award, the full price drops to $21,700.

The Stockton news release also highlighted the university’s 17-to-1 student-faculty ratio and its graduation rate of 76%.

The national average for graduation rate, the release said, is only 57%. Stockton alumni average $51,729 in earnings in the years after graduation, which the university notes is 8% higher than the national average given on the College Scorecard from the U.S. Department of Education.

The list examined 24 factors over three categories.

The education-quality category accounted for 30% of a college’s overall score. Among the education-quality metrics examined were a school’s six-year graduation rate; freshmen standardized test scores; the share of accepted students that choose to enroll; student-to-faculty ratio; school financial conditions; and the share of federal Pell grant recipients who graduate.

Affordability accounted for 40% of the score. The list took into account the typical net-price of education to students; the typical net-price for different income brackets; how much debt students tend to have at graduation and how capable of students are at paying their debts.

The outcomes category, which account for the final 30% of the score, reflect several factors including graduates’ earnings, employment rate and economic mobility.

Other factors included in these three categories measure how well a college performs when accounting for the academic and economic conditions of the student body.

The data analysis was led by a partner firm Witlytic, although the Money editorial staff had final say on the rankings.

The first-ranked school on the list was the University of Michigan. The highest rank New Jersey school was the New Jersey Institute of Technology, which came in at 14th place. Rowan University came in the top half of the list at 240th place.

Robert Heinrich, the Stockton vice president for Enrollment Management, said that the university’s affordability and prioritization of students is stoking applicant interest. He said that nearly 10,000 first-year students applied to Stockton in 2022, amounting to a 55% increase over 2021.

“This tremendous growth is a direct result of our efforts to position our students for success,” Heinrich said in the news release.

The Stockton release on affordability comes after a major shift in the student-loan landscape.

President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that his administration was forgiving up to $10,000 of student debt for college attendees who make less than $125,000 per year and up to $20,000 for those who were Pell grant recipients. He also lowered student-loan repayments to 5% of discretionary income, increased the amount of income that is considered non-discretionary, covered unpaid monthly income payments and said all original loans balances of $12,000 or less would be forgiven after 10 years of payment. The moratorium on student-loan repayments is to be extended through 2022.