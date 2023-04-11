ATLANTIC CITY — A television series pilot written crafted by two Stockton University faculty members will be screened at the Fannie Lou Hamer Event Room at the city campus this Friday.

"Teaching While Black" follows Shayna Black, an African American in her first teaching job, who is marginalized for her skin color in a majority-white institution.

The fictional teacher's experience mirrors that of Professor Donnetrice Allison, a Black woman who teaches at the university.

“I got some books out from the library and started thinking," Allison said. "I was 25 years old when I started teaching at a PWI (predominately white institution), and the story just came from that."

Since Black is a millennial, Allison sought the perspective of Aaron Moss, an assistant theater professor at Stockton, about being a young Black faculty member today.

“I wanted a young professor in this era with social media (as the protagonist), and Aaron had just started at Stockton," Allison said. "He liked it and thought we could do something with it."

Friday's screening is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. and is open to the public.