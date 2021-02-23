Stockton to release William J. Hughes documentary

A Stockton University-produced film celebrating the career of the late Ambassador William J. Hughes will be released March 10.
"The Life and Legacy of William J. Hughes," a one-hour program, will be livestreamed at 7 p.m. on YouTube.
Hughes, who died in 2019, represented the state's 2nd Congressional District for 20 years and later served as ambassador to Panama. He sponsored landmark legislation that banned dumping in the Atlantic Ocean. He also fought to prevent the Federal Aviation Administration Technical Center from moving to Oklahoma. The center is now named after him.
"The story of Bill Hughes is literally the recent history of South Jersey," said John Froonjian, executive director of the Hughes Center. "The impact of his achievements is still felt in our daily lives."
The film can also be accessed at the Hughes Center's website at stockton.edu/hughescenter.
