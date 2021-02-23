 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stockton to release William J. Hughes documentary
0 comments

Stockton to release William J. Hughes documentary

{{featured_button_text}}
William Hughes former US Ambassador and Congressman who is recei

William Hughes, former US Ambassador and Congressman who is receiving the Distinguished Lifetime Achievement Award at the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy on Nov. 9. Oct. 12, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photograp

A Stockton University-produced film celebrating the career of the late Ambassador William J. Hughes will be released March 10.

"The Life and Legacy of William J. Hughes," a one-hour program, will be livestreamed at 7 p.m. on YouTube.

Hughes, who died in 2019, represented the state's 2nd Congressional District for 20 years and later served as ambassador to Panama. He sponsored landmark legislation that banned dumping in the Atlantic Ocean. He also fought to prevent the Federal Aviation Administration Technical Center from moving to Oklahoma. The center is now named after him.

"The story of Bill Hughes is literally the recent history of South Jersey," said John Froonjian, executive director of the Hughes Center. "The impact of his achievements is still felt in our daily lives."

The film can also be accessed at the Hughes Center's website at stockton.edu/hughescenter.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What does Mars sound like? Here's the first recording in human history

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News