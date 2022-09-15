Stockton to host Holocaust remembrance service in Egg Harbor Township

Stockton University will honor Holocaust survivors and their families during a service at 11 a.m. Oct. 2.
Known as a Mitzvah Zecher Avot, or "the good deed of remembering family," the service will be held in the Holocaust Memorial section of the Rodef Sholom Cemetery on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township, Stockton said Thursday in a news release.
The event is free and open to the public.
Names of Holocaust survivors will be read at the ceremony.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Family members and friends gather at Rodef Sholom Cemetery in Egg Harbor Township in 2018 for the annual Mitzvah Zecher Avot service. Stockton University again will honor Holocaust survivors and their families Oct. 2.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.