Stockton to host Holocaust remembrance service in Egg Harbor Township

Mitzvah Zecher Avot Service

Family members and friends gather at Rodef Sholom Cemetery in Egg Harbor Township in 2018 for the annual Mitzvah Zecher Avot service. Stockton University again will honor Holocaust survivors and their families Oct. 2.

 PRESS ARCHIVES

President Joe Biden landed in Israel Wednesday to kick off his whirlwind four-day trip to the Middle East, his first to the region since taking office. Biden opened the visit with a tour and briefing on Israel's "Iron Dome" and new "Iron Beam" advanced missile-defense systems, developed in partnership with the U.S. He then laid a wreath at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem on the stone crypt containing the ashes of Holocaust victims. With tears in his eyes, Biden greeted two Holocaust survivor and engaged them in conversation. Biden is spending two days in Jerusalem for talks with Israeli leaders before meeting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday in the West Bank. He then heads to Saudi Arabia.

Stockton University will honor Holocaust survivors and their families during a service at 11 a.m. Oct. 2.

Known as a Mitzvah Zecher Avot, or "the good deed of remembering family," the service will be held in the Holocaust Memorial section of the Rodef Sholom Cemetery on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township, Stockton said Thursday in a news release.

The event is free and open to the public.

Names of Holocaust survivors will be read at the ceremony.

For more information, call 609-652-4699.

— Eric Conklin

