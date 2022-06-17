 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stockton to host Atlantic City walking tours in July

  • 0
AC Aerial with Scarpa- 9-23-20.jpg

A 2020 aerial view of the Stockton Atlantic City campus. The university will conduct walking four walking tours of the city in July. The tours, about two hours each and covering 2 to 3 miles, will focus on the cultural and historical legacies of different neighborhoods in the city.

 Diane D’Amico/Stockton University, provided

Stockton University is bringing back its A.C. Walking Tour Series after going on a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tours, which will teach about the cultural and historical legacies of different neighborhoods in Atlantic City, will take place on four-consecutive Fridays from July 8 through July 29, according to a Stockton news release. They will start at 10 a.m., last about two hours and span 2 to 3 miles over parks, streets and the Boardwalk.

Stockton Continuing Studies is coordinating the series and Stockton Adjunct Professor Levi Fox, an Atlantic City historian, will lead each tour. The Chelsea Economic Development Corporation and the Ducktown Community Development Corporation are sponsoring the event and have helped reduce the registration fee, which is $10 per person or $35 per four-person bundle.

“I can’t think of a better way to learn, get some exercise, enjoy the summer sunshine, safely socialize and connect with your community than these tours,” said Diana Strelczyk, the assistant director of Stockton Continuing Studies.

People are also reading…

The July 8 tour will be about veterans’ heritage. It will begin in the Chelsea neighborhood at the Stockton Atlantic City John F. Scarpa Academic Center and honor veterans of the Civil War, World Wars I and II, the Korean War and more. Lessons will detail Atlantic City’s role in these conflicts and discuss the Atlantic City locals who fought in them. Tour stops include Boardwalk Hall, the city’s Korean War Memorial, O’Donnell Memorial Park and the Ritz-Carlton Building.

The July 15 tour will explore revitalization efforts in Ducktown. It will focus on local churches, markets and “current cultural flair” — with special emphasis on the revitalization plan being executed along Missouri and Texas avenues. Specific tour sites include Dante Hall; Dock’s Oyster House; the Historic 500 Club site; the White House Sub Shop; and Stockton’s Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, where the tour will start.

The Ducktown Revitalization Plan has helped new projects in the neighborhood. It makes use of the funds from the Neighborhood Revitalization Tax Credit program run out of the state Department of Community Affairs.

The July 22 tour will wrap around Orange Loop, a neighborhood whose namesake is the orange-tagged properties on the Monopoly board. Once known as the Atlantic City Gayborhood, various bars and nightclubs made the spot popular with the LGBTQ community as early as the 1920s. Sites on the tour will include the Atlantic City Civil Rights Garden, as well as the former locations of the Brass Rail, the Lark Inn, Louisa Mack’s Entertainer’s Club on Snake Alley and the Professional Arts Building. The starting point for the tour will be the Bourre.

The last tour will teach about Jewish heritage in Chelsea, taking attendees through sites such as a synagogue, tailor shop and union headquarters. Like the earlier Chelsea tour, it will begin at the Scarpa Center. It will then end at Congregation Rodef Sholom Temple.

Those interested in going on the tours can register by calling Stockton Continuing Studies at (609) 652-4227, emailing cs@stockton.edu or by visiting the stockton.edu/cs Continuing Studies website.

Contact Chris Doyle

cdoyle@pressofac.com

“I can’t think of a better way to learn, get some exercise, enjoy the summer sunshine, safely socialize and connect with your community than these tours,” Diana Strelczyk, assistant director of Stockton Continuing Studies

Pull quote
0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Union authorizes Atlantic City casino strike next month

Union authorizes Atlantic City casino strike next month

Atlantic City casino workers are voicing strong support for a potential strike against the gambling houses as union members vote on whether to authorize a walkout if new contracts are not reached soon. Members of Local 54 of the Unite Here union were voting Wednesday on whether to empower their leadership to call a strike. Voting ended at 7 p.m. and union officials said they expected it to take about an hour to count the ballots. A "yes” vote will not result in an immediate strike. It simply gives the union’s negotiating committee, comprised of workers from all nine casinos, the power to call a strike if and when they see fit.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Must see! Man flies homemade dinghy plane over the South Pacific

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News