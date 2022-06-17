Stockton to host Atlantic City walking tours in July

Stockton University is bringing back its A.C. Walking Tour Series after going on a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tours, which will teach about the cultural and historical legacies of different neighborhoods in Atlantic City, will take place on four-consecutive Fridays from July 8 through July 29, according to a Stockton news release. They will start at 10 a.m., last about two hours and span 2 to 3 miles over parks, streets and the Boardwalk.

Stockton Continuing Studies is coordinating the series and Stockton Adjunct Professor Levi Fox, an Atlantic City historian, will lead each tour. The Chelsea Economic Development Corporation and the Ducktown Community Development Corporation are sponsoring the event and have helped reduce the registration fee, which is $10 per person or $35 per four-person bundle.

“I can’t think of a better way to learn, get some exercise, enjoy the summer sunshine, safely socialize and connect with your community than these tours,” said Diana Strelczyk, the assistant director of Stockton Continuing Studies.

The July 8 tour will be about veterans’ heritage. It will begin in the Chelsea neighborhood at the Stockton Atlantic City John F. Scarpa Academic Center and honor veterans of the Civil War, World Wars I and II, the Korean War and more. Lessons will detail Atlantic City’s role in these conflicts and discuss the Atlantic City locals who fought in them. Tour stops include Boardwalk Hall, the city’s Korean War Memorial, O’Donnell Memorial Park and the Ritz-Carlton Building.

The July 15 tour will explore revitalization efforts in Ducktown. It will focus on local churches, markets and “current cultural flair” — with special emphasis on the revitalization plan being executed along Missouri and Texas avenues. Specific tour sites include Dante Hall; Dock’s Oyster House; the Historic 500 Club site; the White House Sub Shop; and Stockton’s Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, where the tour will start.

The Ducktown Revitalization Plan has helped new projects in the neighborhood. It makes use of the funds from the Neighborhood Revitalization Tax Credit program run out of the state Department of Community Affairs.

The July 22 tour will wrap around Orange Loop, a neighborhood whose namesake is the orange-tagged properties on the Monopoly board. Once known as the Atlantic City Gayborhood, various bars and nightclubs made the spot popular with the LGBTQ community as early as the 1920s. Sites on the tour will include the Atlantic City Civil Rights Garden, as well as the former locations of the Brass Rail, the Lark Inn, Louisa Mack’s Entertainer’s Club on Snake Alley and the Professional Arts Building. The starting point for the tour will be the Bourre.

The last tour will teach about Jewish heritage in Chelsea, taking attendees through sites such as a synagogue, tailor shop and union headquarters. Like the earlier Chelsea tour, it will begin at the Scarpa Center. It will then end at Congregation Rodef Sholom Temple.

Those interested in going on the tours can register by calling Stockton Continuing Studies at (609) 652-4227, emailing cs@stockton.edu or by visiting the stockton.edu/cs Continuing Studies website.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

