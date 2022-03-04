Stockton suggests new marketing plans to attract young Atlantic City visitors

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Atlantic City could benefit from a targeted marketing plan to attract younger visitors and emphasize the resort's hospitality assets, three recent studies by Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming, Hospitality and Tourism at the Stockton University found.

The studies found that trends in younger visitors are generated by large events or activities the city hosts, and not gaming or restaurants.

“While they were separate surveys, there are similar topics and results among all three that indicate trends and opportunities for the resort moving forward,” said LIGHT Assistant Director Sarah Grady, the studies' coordinator.

Millennials are less likely to make up the city's majority of visitors, with 40 being the average age of an Atlantic City guest, the studies found.

They're also more likely to choose Atlantic City as a travel destination based on large, specific events being held in the city, compared to their Baby Boomer and Gen Z counterparts, according to the studies.

Younger adults are also more likely to visit Atlantic City for events and non-gaming activities based on their interactions with social media.

But older adults, the studies suggest, are still flocking to the city for some of its larger hospitality events, such as Restaurant Week.

This year, adults who visited for Restaurant Week and responded to the studies were between 56-75 years old. The event also had a strong local turnout, with about 54% of responders being from Atlantic County and 89% reported being from New Jersey.

The event, however, may not have persuaded distant travels to come, with only 17% of responders reporting they traveled over 50 miles to enjoy the event.

The studies also suggest Restaurant Week may continue to be an asset to attracting people to the city, with 62% of respondents giving it a five out of five rating and 82% saying they would return for this year's event.

Businesses executives and previous administrations have pushed to re-create Atlantic City's imaging and make it a more family friendly resort at the Jersey Shore, hoping to convince families with smaller children to choose the city over other less adult-themed places, such as Ocean City.

Bart Blatstein, who owns Showboat, is currently working to make that happen.

The business executive earlier this year broke ground on a large indoor waterpark adjacent to the hotel. The up-and-coming attraction is said to be one of the largest indoor waterparks on the East Coast.

