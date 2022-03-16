Stockton students uses school work to help local homeless organization

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A Stockton University student is using her class project to aid the Atlantic City Rescue Mission as it continues providing relief for those in need.

The project, initiated by Calli Votta, a master of social work student from Egg Harbor Township, is providing 230 care packages filled with hygiene products and clothes for the Rescue Mission.

“Homelessness can happen to anyone,” Votta said. “It is our job to help every human being we can together. Make the change. Be the change.”

Votta worked with the Student Success Scholars Program and the MSW Alliance at Stockton to advertise the project and collect donations, the university said Wednesday.

Rescue Mission, Votta said, was chosen as her project's beneficiary because of its work in providing resources to local homeless residents.

