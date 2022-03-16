Stockton students use school work to help Atlantic City Rescue Mission

A Stockton University student is using her class project to help the Atlantic City Rescue Mission.
The project, initiated by Calli Votta, a master of social work student from Egg Harbor Township, is providing 230 care packages filled with hygiene products and clothes for the Rescue Mission.
“Homelessness can happen to anyone,” Votta said. “It is our job to help every human being we can together.”
Votta worked with the Student Success Scholars Program and the MSW Alliance at Stockton to advertise the project and collect donations, the university said Wednesday in a news release.
She chose the Rescue Mission as her project's beneficiary because of its work providing resources to local homeless residents.
