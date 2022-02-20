Stockton students urged to "continue the movement" at Black History Month march

ATLANTIC CITY — Students and teachers took to the streets in Atlantic City Sunday to celebrate Black history and rally for justice.

The Student Senate of Stockton University hosted its second annual Black History Month march and rally with the theme “Continuing the movement for social justice.”

About two dozen people gathered at the Fannie Lou Hamer Event Room at the John F. Scarpa Academic Center to hear speeches from faculty and student leaders. They then chanted while marching from the Scarpa Center to the Boardwalk. The Student Senate designed the event to reflect on how African Americans have fought for equal rights throughout American history and to learn how to advance the causes of equality and equity today.

“No justice, no peace,” the group chanted as a rally cry during the march.

The event featured free food and drinks, free parking, and as a sign of concern for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, free masks. The university offered to shuttle bus students living on Stockton's Galloway Township campus to Atlantic City for the march and provided construction paper, markers and paint in the Fannie Lou Hamer room for students to make signs.

A moving rendition of the Black national anthem, also known as “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” began the ceremony. Student Senator Alicia Jenkins, a senior mathematics major, and her sister Alexis Jenkins sang while Stockton music professor Beverly Vaughn played on piano.

Student Senate Vice President Irenonsen Eigbe, a junior majoring in biology, delivered the rally’s opening remarks. With a Nigerian flag draped around her shoulders, Eigbe said the event exhibited the power of students to send a message and effect change when they unite for a common purpose. She also praised the senate for creating a diversity and inclusion committee.

“It is an honor to one of the original organizers for this event that showcases the activism that Stockton students are capable of when they come together for a cause they believe in,” Eigbe said. “With that all that has happened in past years, we as senators, students and humans feel it is necessary to commemorate Black History Month in a celebratory way that shows homage to its origins.”

Eigbe’s speech was followed by ones from several other student leaders, faculty and administrators. Christopher Catching, the Stockton vice president for student affairs, said the student enthusiasm on display were critical to promoting justice in colleges and beyond. He pointed to the impending creation of a Stockton multicultural center as evidence of the power of student activism — but also emphasized there is more that needs to be done.

“We have a lot of work to do, and what’s encouraging about being on a university campus is that we’re at the epicenter of where a lot of this work has continued to happen,” Catching said.

The march from the Scarpa Center to the Boardwalk, which followed the initial series of speeches, lasted about 15 minutes. The marches were led by a pair of percussionists who set the beat for the group’s rally cries. Along with “no justice, no peace,” marchers chanted “Black lives matter;” and “What do we want? Justice. When do we want it? Now.” One of the chants honored George Floyd, the Black man whose murder by a white Minneapolis police officer ignited months of historic, nationwide protests. Another honored Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who was killed by a white police officer in Louisville, Kentucky, in March 2020.

Among the signs were ones that read “End systemic racism,” “Racism is a pandemic too,” “We must work to be antiracist” and “Black lives matter.”

While Sunday's cold weather meant there were few residential onlookers, some cars honked in support as they drove by, and at least one passerby raised her fist in solidarity. Police had blocked off an intersection in front of the Scarpa Center for the event.

The location of the rally in Atlantic City was a departure from 2021, when the rally was held in Galloway. Asked about it before the rally began, Eigbe said the change was mostly coincidence, with the space being one of the only ones open Sunday. She said it was powerfully symbolic, however, to hold the rally in a room named after Fannie Lou Hamer, an esteemed civil rights activist who spoke at the 1964 Democratic National Convention in Atlantic City.

Brian Jackson, the chief operating officer for the Stockton Atlantic City campus, carried a sign during the march that displayed a Lou Hamer quote: “When I liberate myself, I liberate others.”

Once the march around Atlantic City was complete, rallygoers met back at the Scarpa building to hear more speeches. Among the second-half speakers were Africana Studies professor Kimoni Ajani and Student Affairs Planning and Operations Executive Director Ashlee Roberts. Eigbe also read a letter from African Student Organization representative Bernice Ntambwe about the importance of student organizing. They asked that students do all they can to combat racism in different aspects of society, including environmental racism and racism in health care.

“Most of these movements and organizations are started by young people,” Ajani said in his speech, urging students to reflect on the legacies of past student movements such as the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee.

Sunday's march was the first since the Stockton Board of Trustees passed a resolution in May 2021 mandating that all incoming students take two courses about race and racism.

Stockton has recently expanded its support for education about Black history and culture in other ways, too. In 2019, for example, the university began offering a bachelor's degree. in Africana studies.It is also providing support to the African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey, which travels to elementary, middle and high schools to show students Black history exhibits.

Before the event began, Eigbe said the Student Senate founded the march and rally last year to maintain the momentum for justice fueled by the 2020 protests over Floyd's murder.

Joshua Hunte, the diversity and inclusion chairperson for the Student Senate and a junior dual major in biology and psychology, delivered the closing remarks. He exhorted his fellow students to carry on the movement for justice and equality for more than a couple of years or one month.

“All I know is that we have to continue reignite the passion in people, ignite the passion in other people, continue to plant seeds and continue to water seeds," Hunte said.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.