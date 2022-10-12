Stockton students learn about activist Fannie Lou Hamer

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Civil and voting rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer revolutionized activism to end injustices against African Americans Author Kiesha N. Blain told Stockton University students during a symposium Tuesday.

The 19th annual Fannie Lou Hamer Human and Civil Rights Symposium was held Tuesday at the university's Performing Arts Center. Blain, author of "Set the World on Fire: Fannie Lou Hamer’s Enduring Message to America," encouraged students to explore the breadth of Hamer's activism, saying she's well known, but not deeply understood.

“Everybody uses the quote now, ‘Nobody’s free until everybody’s free,’” Blain said. “But, not a lot of people can tell you that that came from Fannie Lou Hamer. Her fight for freedom was intersectional and excluded nobody.”

Blain said Hamer's fighting spirit was ignited by a trip to Guinea she took in 1964 with the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, having been invited by then-President Ahmed Sekou Toure.

“He wanted to motivate them after they faced some setbacks," Blain said.

When they met with Toure, Hamer and the SNCC many issues facing Black people in the U.S. were present in Africa, as well. The 1964 meeting, Blain said, helped transform Hamer's leadership because of her recognition of ties between fundamental problems in both the U.S. and Africa.

Also in 1964, she traveled to Atlantic City to attend the Democratic National Convention, which was held at what is now the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.

Pat Reid-Merritt, distinguished professor of Social Work and Africana Studies, said Hamer's appearance at the 1964 convention was the impetus of this program, which began in 2004, 50 years later.

“We were asked by the state of New Jersey’s office of African-American History as well as the secretary of the state to host an event that celebrates the 40th anniversary of Fannie Lou Hamer’s historic speech at the Democratic National Convention in 1964." Reid-Merritt said. "They picked us because we were the closest, four-year institution, and we said yes...From that moment on, we said that we would become known as the school that celebrates the legacy of Fannie Lou Hamer.”

Hamer continued her work until her death in 1977.