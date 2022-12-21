 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stockton student project gifts clothing to Atlantic City Rescue Mission

Calli Votta

Calli Votta prepares to donate 112 bags filled with clothes to the Atlantic City Rescue Mission.

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University student Calli Votta didn't want to end the year without helping the Atlantic City Rescue Mission for a second time.

This month, Votta, who is majoring in social work at Stockton, donated 112 care package bags filled with clothes to help the Rescue Mission provide for people ahead of 2023.

This round adds to 230 care packages Votta gave to the Rescue Mission through a project in March. 

"It is essential to help others in need as much as possible because we are all humans who deserve to have their needs met,” said Votta.

Each of Votta's 112 bags carried jackets, hats, gloves, shoes and other articles of clothing to the Bacharach Boulevard facility.

In total, 2,306 items were gifted.

Donors for Votta's second project this year include Stockton faculty and staff, as well as Whalen’s Auto Repair and Tires in Cape May Court House.

