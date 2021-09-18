Stockton student, employee to be honored at Nuestro Pueblo Awards

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A Stockton University student and employee are among those who will be honored next month at the Nuestro Pueblo awards, school officials said Saturday.

Student Jetzaly Medina, of Atlantic City, will receive the future leader award, while Kirby Ortiz, who works for the school’s Information Technology Services, will be honored with a STEM award at the ceremony Oct. 9.

The event will be held at the Stockton Atlantic City John F. Scarpa Academic Center from 6 to 11 p.m.

This year’s theme is “a night in old San Juan,” and the event is sponsored by the Stockton Unidos organization and the Hispanic Association of Atlantic County.

Nuestro Pueblo, which translates to “our community” in Spanish, is designed to promote community involvement and the advancement of Hispanic culture and heritage by recognizing people or organizations making a difference, said Jessica Grullon, committee chair for the event.