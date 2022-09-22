The Stockton University Performing Arts Program is recruiting singers for the 15th production of Handel’s “Messiah” in December. All members of the community interested in singing are welcome. No audition is required. Rehearsals begin at 7 p.m. Monday in the Alton Auditorium at Stockton in Galloway Township and continue every Monday evening through Nov. 28. To sign up, visit stockton.edu/oratorio or email arhu@stockton.edu.
Stockton seeks singers for community performance of Handel’s ‘Messiah’
- Mark Melhorn Submitted
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rasmiyyah Ali visited Wards Pastry in Ocean City on Wednesday afternoon desperate to savor the last treats she'll ever buy from one of her fav…
OCEAN CITY — With controversy over state guidelines on health education seeming to continue to build, about 30 parents heard details from scho…
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP —The Township Council authorized a report on Sept. 13 that lays out new, local standards on the growing marijuana industry.
HAMMONTON — A visit to Wharton State Forest makes the existence of the Jersey Devil seem plausible.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University has agreed to make direct payments and in-kind contributions to its host township.
PLEASANTVILLE — The state’s largest teachers union is rallying on behalf of the leader of an esteemed diverse-curriculum program in the local …
Chris Mancuso paced the sidelines at Southern Regional High School, constantly pulling back his long blonde hair as he barked orders to his pl…
OCEAN CITY — Students, parents and some teachers gathered Sunday morning on the Boardwalk and marched around Ocean City High School in a publi…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The body of a Ventnor man was found decomposing inside a car parked outside a West Atlantic City motel Tuesday afternoon…
ATLANTIC CITY — The Board of Directors of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority on Tuesday supported a plan to create a cannabis-frien…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.