Stockton seeks singers for community performance of Handel’s ‘Messiah’

Stockton Professor of Music Beverly Vaughn, right, leads a rehearsal of a previous year’s production of “Messiah.” The university is recruiting singers for this year’s production.

The Stockton University Performing Arts Program is recruiting singers for the 15th production of Handel’s “Messiah” in December. All members of the community interested in singing are welcome. No audition is required. Rehearsals begin at 7 p.m. Monday in the Alton Auditorium at Stockton in Galloway Township and continue every Monday evening through Nov. 28. To sign up, visit stockton.edu/oratorio or email arhu@stockton.edu.

