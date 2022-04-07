Stockton returns Carnegie Library to Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Stockton University said Thursday it has formally returned ownership of the Carnegie Center to the city.
“Our understanding is that the Carnegie Center will be used to provide academic and other support services for at-risk teenagers and young adults in Atlantic City," Stockton President Harvey Kesselman said in a news release. "We applaud those efforts and look forward to those students becoming future Ospreys here at Stockton."
Built in 1904 as the Carnegie Library on what is now Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, it served as the city’s library until 1985, when the current Free Public Library was built.
According to Stockton, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority acquired the building in the 1990s, after it had been abandoned, and spent several million dollars restoring it and gave it to Stockton in 2009.
ATLANTIC CITY — The school district’s refusal to let the Stockton University crew team conti…
But CRDA put restrictions on Stockton's use of the building, limiting it to business-related academics and a few other uses, and required the university to return it to the city if such use stopped.
People are also reading…
When the new Stockton Atlantic City campus opened in fall 2018, the university began moving programs from the Carnegie Center to the new Academic Center.
In 2019, Stockton and the Atlantic City school board began negotiating the possible trade of buildings. Stockton offered the school district the renovated Carnegie Center in exchange for the district's boathouse on Arctic Avenue near the Albany Avenue bridge.
But the swap never happened.
The building was closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Stockton, which decided not to open it again. Instead, since it would no longer need the building for its approved uses, Stockton gave it back to the city, the university said.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-841-2895
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.