Stockton receives $700K DOJ grant to study police reform in Atlantic City, Pleasantville

Sahin said the study would be conducted as a randomized control trial. A total of 1,100 drivers or pedestrians in Atlantic City and Pleasantville will be randomly assigned to the treatment group, in which they will undergo the enhanced procedural justice protocol and police will use the new interaction tactics. Another 900 drivers or pedestrians in Atlantic City and Pleasantville will undergo conventional police stops, without any new interventions.

The response of the two groups will be compared to evaluate the effect that the new procedures have on police-civilian relations.

“We believe that, with this new intervention, citizens will be better informed about traffic-enforcement practices, they will feel that the police make them part of the process, and will give them an opportunity to voice their opinions given their initial interaction,” Sahin said. “We anticipate that this protocol will increase compliance, citizen satisfaction, and perceptions of trust and confidence in the police department.”