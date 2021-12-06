Stockton receives $500,000 USDA Grant to grow maple syrup project

Just in time for the holidays, Stockton has received a sweet new grant.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded Stockton University a grant of nearly $500,000 to increase maple syrup production in the local area, according to the school.

The grant will go to the university’s Maple Grant project, which is comprised by a team of Stockton faculty members seeking to promote maple sugaring in the South Jersey area and to connect with residents who want to produce their own maple syrup.

Money from the grant will be earmarked for maple syrup “production hubs” in South Jersey and Philadelphia. These hubs will be given equipment to collect sap and produce syrup, while receiving consulting on how to set up their own maple syrup operations. To receive aid, hubs must agree to tap trees on their property and receive syrup from local community members.

“The second grant is about getting the industry started,” Aaron Stoler, a Stockton University assistant professor of Environmental Science who is leading the grant team, said in the Stockton news release. “This requires two things: People who are excited to produce syrup and a community that is excited to taste and buy the syrup. We need what Vermont has.”