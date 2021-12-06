Stockton receives $500,000 USDA Grant to grow maple syrup project

Just in time for the holidays, Stockton has received a sweet new grant.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded Stockton University a grant of nearly $500,000 to increase maple syrup production in the local area, according to the school.
The grant will go to the university’s Maple Grant project, which is comprised by a team of Stockton faculty members seeking to promote maple sugaring in the South Jersey area and to connect with residents who want to produce their own maple syrup.
Money from the grant will be earmarked for maple syrup “production hubs” in South Jersey and Philadelphia. These hubs will be given equipment to collect sap and produce syrup, while receiving consulting on how to set up their own maple syrup operations. To receive aid, hubs must agree to tap trees on their property and receive syrup from local community members.
“The second grant is about getting the industry started,” Aaron Stoler, a Stockton University assistant professor of Environmental Science who is leading the grant team, said in the Stockton news release. “This requires two things: People who are excited to produce syrup and a community that is excited to taste and buy the syrup. We need what Vermont has.”
The latest grant is the second that Stockton has received in two years. The USDA also gave the university a grant in 2020 to promote maple-sugaring research and outreach. The money awarded in both grant will be paid out to the university over a three-year period.
“The first grant was about building engagement and excitement and developing a sugarbush on campus to show people a Vermont-style sugarbush in southern New Jersey,” Stoler said.
An epicenter of promoting maple syrup production is on Stockton campus. Ninety red maple trees were tapped on Stockton campus and in backyards throughout the surrounding region last year.
This year, a two-mile web of blue tubing has connected about 400 red maples into a network that pours into a central collection tank – something that will increase the size of the sugarbush relative to that produced last year by four fold.
There is the potential to harvest 4,000 gallons of sap with this method, which can be boiled into 60 to 80 gallons of syrup.
About a dozen students from Stockton will be working at the Stockton sugarbush this season. The grant’s research assistant, Ryan Hegarty, will manage production.
“It’s been a lot of hard work and long hours in the forest this fall to expand our sugarbush to 400 trees for this tapping season,” Hegarty, who graduated Stockton with a degree in environmental science this year, said in a release. “I have enjoyed nearly every second of it because it is so peaceful and quiet working in the forest.”
The syrup that is produced on Stockton’s campus will not yet be put up for sale. Researches are still only investigating how to optimize maple syrup collection and production methods, and all syrup produced will be donated.
The maple syrup will be made available for purchase in 2023, in order fund repairs at Stockton’s maple syrup hub and employ students.
Contact Chris Doyle
