Stockton reaccredited by Middle States Commission on Higher Education

Galloway quad scarpa sign.jpg

Stockton University's quad on its Galloway Township campus in 2022.

 Stockton University, provided

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Middle States Commission on Higher Education reaccredited Stockton University for another eight years.

The evaluation team that visited Stockton, comprised of representatives of peer institutions, commended Stockton in its report for the university's implementation of "high-impact practices to develop students' critical thinking skills and social consciousness," approving of the school's student-first initiatives.

Middle States will reevaluate Stockton again in 2029-2030, the university said in a news release on Friday.

Stockton has been open since the 1970s.

“We are delighted to receive this exceptional affirmation of the quality education and environment we have cultivated over Stockton’s 50 years,” Robert Heinrich, vice president for Enrollment Management and co-chair of Stockton’s 2021-22 Middle States Self-Study Team, said in a statement on Friday.

The reaccreditation report commended Stockton for building a healthy climate through “its efforts to expand the diversity and inclusion practices of its student body, especially those of gender, race, and ethnicity.” 

Stockton is also known as a student-friendly college, given that it has a 17:1 student-to-faculty ratio, Provost Leamor Kahanov said.

"The reaffirmation of our accreditation by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, as well as our high rankings by U.S. News & World Report and Princeton Review, support what we already know,” President Harvey Kesselman, who last month announced his upcoming retirement from his position, said in a statement. “Stockton is a leading institution to live, work and learn. We are delivering on the promise to make a Stockton degree more valuable every day.” 

