Stockton Project explores untapped South Jersey resource

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton students are tapping into a little known resource for South Jersey.

The Stockton University Maple Project began tapping red maple trees for syrup at the campus sugar bush in Galloway on Tuesday. Members of the project expect to tap over 400 trees on campus this year and are collaborating with private property owners interested in having their maples tapped.

Ryan Hegarty, a research assistant, has been managing production.

He said that he and the rest of the Maple Project staff have spent countless hours preparing trees for a relatively short harvesting season. By tapping into trees around campus and across South Jersey, he is hoping the project can raise awareness of the valuable resources around them.

“A lot of work, a lot of hours spent in the forest, just with ticks and bugs and putting this tubing up, getting everything set for the year, kind of all for a few short weeks of maple-syrup season,” Hegarty said. “Not a lot of people are aware that there are red maples in South Jersey that are tappable."