Stockton Project explores untapped South Jersey resource

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton students are tapping into a little known resource for South Jersey.
The Stockton University Maple Project began tapping red maple trees for syrup at the campus sugar bush in Galloway on Tuesday. Members of the project expect to tap over 400 trees on campus this year and are collaborating with private property owners interested in having their maples tapped.
Ryan Hegarty, a research assistant, has been managing production.
He said that he and the rest of the Maple Project staff have spent countless hours preparing trees for a relatively short harvesting season. By tapping into trees around campus and across South Jersey, he is hoping the project can raise awareness of the valuable resources around them.
“A lot of work, a lot of hours spent in the forest, just with ticks and bugs and putting this tubing up, getting everything set for the year, kind of all for a few short weeks of maple-syrup season,” Hegarty said. “Not a lot of people are aware that there are red maples in South Jersey that are tappable."
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is helping to fund the university's Maple Project with a grant totaling almost $500,000. The purpose of the grant and the project is to help pioneer maple sugaring in the South Jersey area. Money will be earmarked for production hubs in and around South Jersey and Philadelphia, which will receive guidance and tools to set up their own sugaring operations. To receive aid, hubs must agree to tap trees and receive syrup from the local community.
It is the second federal grant the Stockton Maple Project has received in recent years. The USDA also awarded the university a grant in 2020 to promote maple-sugaring and outreach.
A two-mile web of blue tubing connects the hundreds of red maples on campus into a network that vacuums the sap into central collection tanks — a process that Hegarty said is more efficient than letting the sap collect in buckets. The sap is then boiled and distilled into new maple syrup. According to a December news release Stockton issued about the project, this method had the potential to harvest 4,000 gallons of sap, which in turn can be boiled into 60 to 80 gallons of syrup.
Stockton mathematics professor Judith Vogel is one of the principal investigators for the grant. She praised the multi-disciplinary nature of the Maple Project and credited the university for giving faculty the opportunity to contribute to research outside of their discipline.
“I’m very lucky to be at an institution that values other interests besides what you were hired for,” Vogel said. “I ran from a calculus class to be out here today.”
Abigail Murphy, a Stockton junior studying forestry management, said she was excited to see tapping finally get underway. She said it offered an opportunity for students and people throughout the South Jersey area to explore an incipient syrup industry.
“It’s definitely exciting to be out here and be a part of something that’s new to the community,” Murphy said.
The lead project investigator for the grant and Maple Project is Stockton environmental science professor Aaron Stoler. He said that the USDA was investigating innovative ways to expand syrup production by making use of red maple trees other than sugar maples.
“Most people have just been using sugar maple, and as a result, this industry has been limited to Vermont, New York, Canada, because that’s where all the sugar maples are,” Stoler said. “But other places around this country have plenty other maple species that we can use.”
Max Murphy, no relation to Abigail, is a Maple Project staffer who is a Stockton junior majoring in environmental science and minoring in political science. He believes the project catalyzes community growth and is a celebration of history.
“This is my favorite type of science in a way, the kind that blends into the real world,” said Max Murphy.
Frank Vogel, who's Judith's husband and also works with the university for the project, also praised the community orientation of the grant. He said that the sugaring hubs created by the USDA grant create and fortify ties between the university and communities throughout South Jersey.
“The community partnerships that are being built are really in the final analysis our strength," Vogel said.
Stoler said the project was a positive way to stoke regional investment in the environment. He expressed hope that an incipient South Jersey syrup industry would end up sticking around.
“We’re not trying to compete with Vermont or Canada, we’re not,” Stoler said. “What we are trying to do is a very regional, local thing that can give people a taste of the region.”
Contact Chris Doyle
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.