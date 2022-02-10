Stockton professor, students discover largest 'champion tree' in New Jersey

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University's environmental science program is reaching new heights.

Matthew Olson, an assistant professor of environmental science at the university, discovered the largest post oak tree in New Jersey, Stockton said Thursday in a news release.

Olson measured the Burlington County tree with the aid of students enrolled in a Stockton course on dendrology, which is the anatomical, ecological and physiological study of trees. The post oak is called a “champion tree,” for having the distinction of being designated the largest in the state per the American Forests national system of measurement.

“My first impression of the tree was that it was gigantic,” Stockton student Forrest Jennings said. “I knew it must have been there for a really long time since it was so large, and I was pretty excited to find out if it was going to be a state champ.”

Olson discovered the post oak in Batsto Village, a section of Washington Township located in Wharton State Forest. He was searching for red maple trees to be tapped for syrup as part of the Stockton Maple Project when he came across the new champion tree.

Joseph Bennett, an assistant regional forester for the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, evaluated the discovery. Bennett wrote in a letter that the post oak Olson discovered was the taller of two trees measured for the distinction.

The champion post oak is 64 feet high with a circumference of 11 feet, 3 inches and a crown spread of 80 feet. These dimensions earn the tree 219 points under the American Forests system.

“Trees of this size are mega resources and perform 600 times the environmental benefits of typical trees,” Bennett said.

There are now over 500 champion trees in New Jersey, with 214 available for public view. The New Jersey Forest Service manages the registration of large trees, as it has done since the 1930s.

