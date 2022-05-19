Stockton president, wife endow fund to boost university's club teams, intramural programs

Stockton University President Harvey Kesselman and his wife, Lynne, have endowed a new fund to help the Ospreys' intramural programs and club teams, the university said this week.

On May 5 in one of the university's esports game rooms, the Kesselmans made official the creation of the $25,000 Kesselman Club Sports & Intramurals Achievement Fund that will help cover expenses such as tournament entry fees and travel for students who participate in the Ospreys' club and intramural sports.

“It is important to us that you have the opportunity to go to competitions,” Lynne Kesselman said in a news release. “You are representing Stockton University, and we are proud of you.”

Among the Ospreys' more than 20 club and intramural programs are cheerleading, ice hockey, bowling, esports, ultimate Frisbee, flag football, bowling, Quidditch, fishing, fencing, co-ed tennis, indoor soccer, men’s rowing, volleyball and golf.

Club and intramural teams have been an integral part of Stockton since it opened 50 years ago, Harvey Kesselman said.

“These sports are life skills you can do forever,” he said. “College is not just about academics. We want you to know how much we value this part of your college experience. We are investing in you and hope others will, too.”

Table tennis club president and junior biochemistry major Austin Rajput, of Egg Harbor Township, said the club recently competed against Rutgers and Princeton in a tournament.

“That was the first time we really put ourselves out there in a competition,” he said. “Our biggest fear is always ‘what happens next year’ and our ability to recruit and get our name out. This will help.”

The university's esports teams compete in multiple games, and the Rocket League team qualified for an international tournament next month. Stockton's flag football and Quidditch teams have traveled out of state for tournaments.

Each year, about 300 Stockton students participate in club or intramural sports, according to Jeff Haines, associate director of athletics and recreation. Before the Kesselman initiative, there was no dedicated fund for these dozens of programs. The students typically have handled their own fundraising.

Haines said working with the clubs and intramural programs to develop branding that is consistent with the university and its varsity sports programs has been among his goals. Some clubs now wear Ospreys-themed gear on campus and, helping to spread the Stockton name, at competitions.

“We wear our jerseys out all time,” Rajput said. “It shows we’re not just a bunch of Stockton students. We are a Stockton team.”

Just having some Stockton T-shirts and equipment is a big help, said Nichole Moore, of Galloway Township. Moore is a 2018 Stockton graduate who works with the judo club.

“It creates an environment,” she said. “It helps us get the word out about the club, allows us to compete and get lessons.”

Anthony Berich, Stockton's athletic director, said the students in the club and intramural programs show the same dedication as those in the varsity sports but don't get the same level of attention.

“This is a great recognition for them,” he said.

The Kesselmans are both Stockton graduates who were the first in their families to attend college. This fund is the third they have endowed over the years. The first two were scholarship funds.

“To date, the Kesselmans have personally gifted in excess of $100,000 in support of Stockton students,” said Dan Nugent, the university's chief development officer.

The Stockton Foundation will manage the fund, the university said. Donna Buzby, the foundation chair, said she welcomes a new fund that will help provide students with opportunities beyond academics.

“We are helping students become well-rounded individuals,” she said.

For more information on the fund and how to contribute, email Nugent at daniel.nugent@stockton.edu or call 609-652-4753.