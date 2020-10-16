Stockton poll: Solid support for Trump in South Jersey; Biden and Booker lead statewide

In North Jersey, Biden leads Trump 61% to 30%. But in South Jersey — Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem counties — Biden leads by two points, 47% to 45%, a statistical tie.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There also is a north-south difference in how the president is viewed. In North Jersey, 32% have a somewhat or very favorable view of Trump. In South Jersey, nearly half, or 47%, hold favorable views.

Biden is also viewed favorably by 47% in the south, but by 61% in the north.

Statewide, Biden is viewed favorably by 56% and unfavorably by 39%. Meanwhile, only 37% of all poll respondents hold positive views of Trump, and 60% view him unfavorably.

More than half of voters statewide gave the president a poor rating on his job performance as president, while 22% gave him an excellent rating.

Froonjian noted that the 2nd and 3rd congressional districts are in South Jersey, and the House races in both are seen as competitive. Many voters see this election as a referendum on the president. That dynamic affects races in the north differently than in the south, where the Trump brand is not as toxic and where opinion is more evenly split, Froonjian said.