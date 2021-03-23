Stockton Poll: Most NJ residents want COVID-19 vaccine, but minority residents less likely to be vaccinated

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — New Jersey residents are concerned about the COVID-19 pandemic, and most want to be vaccinated, but a recent poll from Stockton University shows that vaccine accessibility can vary greatly by race, ethnicity and income.
The poll of 740 New Jersey adults, published Tuesday by the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University, shows that while a majority of New Jersey’s Black and Hispanic residents want the COVID-19 vaccine, they are getting vaccinated at much lower rates than white and Asian residents
Data on race show that 30% of white respondents and 24% of Asian respondents received at least their first COVID-19 vaccine dose while 16% of Black respondents have. Broken down by ethnicity, 27% of non-Hispanics have received at least their first dose compared to 14% of Hispanics.
Income seems to also play a role in vaccine accessibility, as those whose income is more than $100,000 a year were more than twice as likely to have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine than those who make less than $50,000 annually.
“These findings reflect inequity in how the virus and the vaccination process are affecting people of color and lower-income populations in New Jersey,” said John Froonjian, director of the Hughes Center.
State data on vaccine distribution show 2.3 million New Jerseyans have received at least one dose of one of the three the COVID-19 vaccines available in the United States, and 1.2 million residents are considered “fully vaccinated.”
Of the 3.5 million doses of the vaccine administered in New Jersey to date, more than half, or 2.1 million, went to white New Jerseyans. Black residents received 164,000; and Asian residents received 258,000. It is unclear how many of the vaccines were first or second doses.
According to Stockton’s poll, more Hispanic respondents said they were likely to get vaccinated if a dose were available to them than non-Hispanics of any race. Slightly more Black respondents said they were likely to get vaccinated than Whites.
Politics played a big role in vaccination acceptance, the data show. Republicans were less likely than Democrats to have made an appointment or attempted to make an appointment for the vaccine, less likely to have received at least one dose of a vaccine, and the majority of Republicans said they would not get vaccinated if it were available to them now at no cost.
A majority of overall respondents found the process to schedule a vaccine appointment in New Jersey “very difficult” or “difficult,” 38% and 27%, respectively. And most respondents said that the most difficult thing about scheduling was that there aren’t enough appointments available. Other issues were not knowing which website to go to or appointments being snatched up before the person could finish scheduling.
Of those 65 and older, 77% found the process difficult compared to 58% of those 30-49 and 40% of those 18-29.
