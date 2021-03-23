Stockton Poll: Most NJ residents want COVID-19 vaccine, but minority residents less likely to be vaccinated

Of the 3.5 million doses of the vaccine administered in New Jersey to date, more than half, or 2.1 million, went to white New Jerseyans. Black residents received 164,000; and Asian residents received 258,000. It is unclear how many of the vaccines were first or second doses.

According to Stockton’s poll, more Hispanic respondents said they were likely to get vaccinated if a dose were available to them than non-Hispanics of any race. Slightly more Black respondents said they were likely to get vaccinated than Whites.

Politics played a big role in vaccination acceptance, the data show. Republicans were less likely than Democrats to have made an appointment or attempted to make an appointment for the vaccine, less likely to have received at least one dose of a vaccine, and the majority of Republicans said they would not get vaccinated if it were available to them now at no cost.

A majority of overall respondents found the process to schedule a vaccine appointment in New Jersey “very difficult” or “difficult,” 38% and 27%, respectively. And most respondents said that the most difficult thing about scheduling was that there aren’t enough appointments available. Other issues were not knowing which website to go to or appointments being snatched up before the person could finish scheduling.

Of those 65 and older, 77% found the process difficult compared to 58% of those 30-49 and 40% of those 18-29.

