Stockton police dog places third in national competition

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Freya, a Stockton University K-9 golden retriever, nosed her way to third place recently at the U.S. Police Canine Association's 2021 National Detector Dog Trials in Plainsboro, Middlesex County.
In her first national competition, the canine took third place for sniffing out explosives with her handler, Lt. Tracy Stuart. She also took first place in detecting explosives during vehicle and package searches. The officer-canine duo also partnered with the Mount Laurel K-9 team and together took first place regionally. More than 100 canine teams from across the country competed in the competition.
When Freya picks up an odor she's been trained to recognize, she alerts her handler by sitting down and focusing her attention on the location, the university said in a news release.
"When I play the movie reel back in my head, she looked exceptional. She tore it up," said Stuart. "She's proving herself to be not only a force to be reckoned with in the explosives world, but she's really proving that she knows her odors, and she's ready to rock 'n' roll to serve our community."
To celebrate her wins, Freya was fed a grilled salmon dinner and snuggled in bed with a Wonder Woman blanket.
