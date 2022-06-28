Stockton plays based on memoirs of Holocaust survivors

The stories of Holocaust survivors from South Jersey will be told next month in original short play performances sponsored by the Sara and Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center at Stockton University.

The series of three plays in “The Manya Project” will be presented in three free performances at Stockton's John F. Scarpa Academic Center, 3711 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City.

Performances are scheduled as follows:

• “Rella, Rose, and I: Elizabeth Ehrlich Roth’s Story of Survival” will be performed at 7 p.m. July 7.

• “Try to Survive: Rose Ickowicz Rechnic’s Memory of the Holocaust” will be performed at 7 p.m. July 14.

• “Girl in a Striped Dress: The Holocaust Story of Rosalie Lebovic Simon” will be performed at 7 p.m. July 28.

The plays were created from the memoirs of Holocaust survivors Ehrlich Roth, of Vineland; Lebovic Simon, of Margate; and Ickowicz Rechnic, of Atlantic City, who died in 2006.

The project is a collaboration with Anthony Hostetter, an assistant professor in the theater department at Rowan University in Glassboro. Hostetter worked with the Holocaust Resource Center at Stockton to highlight life stories of Holocaust survivors who had written memoirs through the Stockton Center’s Writing as Witness Project.

“It is essential that we take advantage of every opportunity to tell the stories of our Holocaust survivors,” said Gail Rosenthal, executive director of the Stockton Holocaust Center. “It is especially poignant that these are stories of local survivors.”

Each play will be performed by recent graduates of Rowan, who performed the plays as their capstone projects.

“I hope these plays do justice to these heroic women who experienced so much tragedy but went onto show the world that humanity, compassion and love is ultimately stronger that violence and hate,” Hostetter said.

Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 609-652-4699.

