Stockton performance of Handel's 'Messiah' returns after three years away

The holidays are filled with traditions, and a local favorite is back after a three-year hiatus: George Handel’s “Messiah” performed by the Stockton University Choir, Stockton Chamber Orchestra and the Stockton Oratorio Community Chorus.

This year’s performance will be held Sunday at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa.

Conductor Beverly Vaughn says she loves “Messiah” unabashedly.

“Handel’s Messiah is written in the words of the prophecies, it is the Book of Revelations in beautiful Baroque language,” said Vaughn. “It is just a beautiful piece that builds, each part upon the next.”

Members of the Stockton Oratorio have been practicing since late September. For several hours each week in the Alton Auditorium, there are no cellphones, there are no interruptions, there is just the music, the conductor and the collective effort to hit the right notes and create beautiful music. One piece builds upon the next, culminating in the joyful noise of the “Hallelujah Chorus.”

One of Vaughn’s favorite parts is early in the performance, when the alto section begins after a long intro.

“Oh my God, it is so powerful, as each part begins to build upon those first words,” she said.

Vaughn said she was a new member of the Stockton faculty in the 1980s when a colleague suggested she try something new like an oratorio, a large musical composition including an orchestra, a community choir and soloists.

“It was such an exciting idea then, and it continues to be exciting for the performers, the students and of course for the audience,” Vaughn said. “That first year there were about 40 people. When we take the stage at the Borgata there will be more than 150 voices, and with the orchestra and others involved there will be around 200 people celebrating this joyful piece.”

But this year is special.

“This year is so important,” said Vaughn. “We are coming out of the pandemic, and our community needs something special that will touch their hearts. I hope this performance will foster a sense of community, togetherness and joy we all need at this time.”

This year’s performance also will honor retiring university President Harvey Kesselman and his wife, Lynne.

“We want to let them know just how much their support has meant to the Stockton Oratorio,” Vaughn said.

For Joanne Adams, of Mays Landing, Sunday will be her 10th performance of “Messiah” with the Stockton Oratorio.

“It is such a challenging and beautiful piece of music,” Adams said. “I look forward to each performance.”

Former Stockton student Deborah Davis, of Galloway Township, first sang “Messiah” with Vaughn as a student and enjoyed it so much, she came back after graduation to join the Oratorio.

“Music feeds the soul and opens channels that language does not reach,” said Davis, who works in patient recreation at the Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Northfield. “I am able to reach some patients with music, and I find myself sharing this music with them. It brings them joy.”

Stockton student Morgan Kahn sings with the soprano section, as does her mother, Cindy Kahn. She could have dropped the class that required her to be part of the performance but instead remained with the group and enjoyed the music and the camaraderie members of the group share.

Dianna Hughes, of Mays Landing, assists Vaughn with “Messiah,” giving voice lessons, and says, “This music and this piece are in my blood. ... I love the music, and I love working with Beverly. One person cannot do a concert, so I am happy to be able to help out wherever I am needed.”

Former Hamilton Township Superintendent Frank Vogel was a Stockton student in 1992 and so enjoyed his first experience with “Messiah” and with Vaughn that he has for years lent his tenor voice to the group.

Sue Rasera, of Absecon, will perform a solo in the concert. She has been a part of the Stockton Oratorio for more than a decade.

“Oh my goodness, I just love it,” Rasera said. “Each night at practice is its own performance with the talent of Beverly Vaughn. You never know what direction the practice will go. Will we learn a new song, will there be a guest conductor or soloist? You never know, and that is what makes being a part of this group so enjoyable.”

Rasera said while she is nervous about soloing, “I like to challenge myself and step outside my comfort zone. Everyone here gives me the confidence to do it.”

Virginia Briglia, of Linwood, returned this year for her third performance with the Stockton Oratorio.

“Bev Vaughn’s positive energy keeps bringing me back, and time I get to spend with friends is priceless,” Briglia said. “I look to add joy to my life, and this brings me joy.”