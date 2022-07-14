Stockton partners with local artists to create 2 new murals in Atlantic City in time for NAACP convention

ATLANTIC CITY — Stockton University partnered with area artists and unveiled on Thursday two new murals that honor the lives of prominent Black figures and the impact they left on the community.

"It's definitely very exciting to have these murals here, and it's great that some of our students got to play a part in their creation," said Michael Cagno, executive director of the Noyes Art Museum at Stockton.

The two murals are located within blocks of each other. The first highlights four prominent educational figures from the area while the second depicts three figures who have made a major impact on the Black community.

The murals were done just in time for the city to be in the national spotlight as civil rights activists, politicians and delegates begin arriving for the NAACP National Convention, which began Thursday and runs through Wednesday.

The first mural, located on the side of the former Midtown Grocery building, is titled "Education Trailblazers."

The mural features portraits of Juanita High, a member of the Stockton University Foundation Board of Directors; Dorothie W. Dorrington, a former president of the Atlantic City Board of Education; Vera King Farris, a former president of Stockton; and Hannah Pierce, principal of the former Indiana Avenue Girls Vocational School.

Youngsters add artwork to new AtlantiCare facility ATLANTIC CITY — What started as arts-and-crafts projects for children will become a mural in…

Charles Barbin, 44, of Brigantine is the artist behind the mural. Barbin said the opportunity to do the piece came together after he was approached by members of Stockton and the NAACP.

"We were presented through Stockton and members of the NAACP to have these educators throughout history in Atlantic City be represented on this corner," Barbin said.

After being presented the idea, Barbin began planning the mural.

One thing he wanted to include was an education tree. The tree connects the four women, with portraits of children at the bottom. As the tree grows out, it will depict the children growing into adults in education.

Barbin also wanted to make sure the mural stands out color-wise.

"We wanted to use complementary colors because no matter if you are riding a bike, driving a car or walking down the street, the mural is going to be eye catching," Barbin said.

Pleasantville City Council to discuss Midtown Neighborhood Plan PLEASANTVILLE — City Council will discuss the Midtown Neighborhood Plan at its June 22 meeti…

The mural was worked on at Barbin's studio, Dunes Art Gallery in Brigantine, and took about two weeks to complete. He used the lining of parachutes to create the mural.

That approach allowed him to work on it in the studio and not have to worry about bad weather days that could hinder the process.

The mural was installed in about five hours Wednesday night. On Thursday morning, four Stockton students and Barbin put some finishing touches on it. Barbin hopes to have it completely done by the end of this weekend.

The second mural, located a little farther down Atlantic Avenue on the side of the former RP Lounge, features portraits of Muhammed Ali, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Fannie Lou Hamer.

Zach Katzen from the Atlantic City Arts Foundation approached Stockton with the idea.

The first person Katzen chose to be on the mural was Ali because he came across what he said was a rare old photo of Ali in the city.

When will construction start on the Royal Farms in Absecon? ABSECON — With public doubts stirring about a new Royal Farms coming to the city, an update …

"I met a man named Lester Mohammad who is a local historian, and he had this photo of Muhammed Ali that was taken on Madison Avenue and not a lot of people had seen it because it was part of his private collection. So I wanted to share it with everybody on a much larger scale," Katzen said.

The second painting is a recreation of King on Chicken Bone Beach. Katzen said he chose this photo because it represents everything Atlantic City is about.

"This photo is such a perfect representation of Atlantic City to me. It's a place where amazing things happen," Katzen said. "But it's also a place where civil rights activists activists like Dr. King would come to relax because this was the only acceptable place for them. So this photo of him in a bathing suit I think really represents the city."

The last photo depicts Hamer and the impact she had when she spoke at the 1964 Democratic National Convention in the city, seeking to seat a slate of Black delegates.

"She spoke about freeing rights for women, especially in the south," Katzen said. "I also thought it was a good tie-in for Stockton since they have a room that honors her."

After getting all the details together, Katzen reached out to New York City artist BK Fox, who worked on a design for about six months. Once the design was finished, it took Fox a week to spray paint the mural on the wall.

With the NAACP convention in Atlantic City this week, Katzen was glad the project was done in time.

"One of the best parts about this is that we were able to get it done in time to share this with the world," Katzen said.