Stockton panel sees wine-like future for cannabis tourism in New Jersey

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — If you legalize it, they will come, especially if they have somewhere to consume it.

That seemed to be the message Tuesday at a virtual panel on cannabis tourism.

The free event was sponsored by the Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming, Hospitality and Tourism at the Stockton University School of Business, in partnership with the Greater Atlantic City Chamber and Stockton's cannabis studies program.

Panelists compared cannabis tourism to wine tourism. People want to visit where the plants are grown, much like a vineyard tour, with the expectation that the visitors will also want to taste and have a chance to purchase the product. Visitors also want an educational component to cannabis tours, just like with wineries, they said.

In California, which legalized weed in 2016, work is underway to develop an appellation system similar to how wine regions are dedicated, said Brian Applegarth, a founder of the Cannabis Travel Association and a California marketing and events agency, one of four participants in the event.

Cannabis tourism has been an increasing industry in California, Colorado and elsewhere. Some business leaders see a chance for New Jersey to cash in big, with millions of potential customers in New York City and Philadelphia just over the bridges.

“Right now, we have a lot of people who are preparing for all the opportunities that will come,” said Rob Mejia, an author and adjunct faculty member with Stockton’s cannabis studies minor. “Keep an eye on New Jersey because we’re going to go from zero to 60 in the next year.”

He joined Jamie Hoffman, who runs a cannabis-infused edibles company in Seattle, and Susan Dupej of the Social Studies and Humanities Research Council of Canada on the panel. Canada legalized cannabis in 2018, the first G20 nation to legalize at the federal level.

The discussion was presented by the Cannabis & Hemp Research Initiative at Stockton. CHRIS provides cannabis and hemp education, research and resources for local and national markets. Jenna Misciascio moderated the event. She graduated from Stockton in 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in hospitality and tourism management studies and a minor in cannabis studies and now works in the cannabis tourism industry.

Dupej discussed a Canadian program that allows cannabis growers to offer tours and sell directly to visitors, similar to vineyard and brewery tasting tours. She said some states in the US are ahead of Canada in offering consumption lounges.

In most instances in which cannabis is legal, it cannot be smoked or consumed in public, and most hotels and rental properties do not allow smoking. That means a visitor who wants to enjoy their legal weed may have few options.

In New Jersey, plans are to offer consumption lounges. Licensed cannabis sellers will be able to offer lounges, but only if the municipality opts in.

But according to Mejia, only nine communities out of more than 500 in New Jersey have said yes to such lounges. Atlantic City is one of them.

Just as wine pairs with food, Applegarth said, cannabis pairs with environments and experiences. He said consumption lounges should be more than just somewhere to sit. He spoke about offering cannabis-based events and concerts, to present visitors with immersive experiences.

“If you’re a yoga instructor, can you do a couple of cannabis sessions?” Mejia suggested.

Other recommendations from the panel included making connections between cannabis companies and other tourist-centric services, so that visitors don’t have to drive or restaurants will offer infused dishes.

For now, New Jersey’s restrictions on edibles remain strict and very limited, although indications are that could be eased once the market is up and functioning.

New Jersey voters said yes to legalization in 2020, and Gov. Phil Murphy signed a package of legislation more than a year ago, but for now, taxed and legal cannabis remains in the future for New Jersey.

Hoffman said businesses should work closely with local and state officials and make compliance with regulations a priority. She also suggested bringing creativity to the process and not just offering something already on the market, but with cannabis.

“You want to give somebody a reason to spend $35 on a little jar of something,” she said.

“Think, what are you passionate about? Then roll up your sleeves every day and get to work on it,” Applegarth said.

