ATLANTIC CITY — Profits should be strong this summer, but issues like high prices and labor shortages are likely to persist for the foreseeable future, said experts during a panel hosted by the Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming, Hospitality and Tourism at Stockton University on Wednesday.

The four-person panel recapped the 2022 tourism season and gave its outlook on whether this season would mirror last year's.

"We think there's a lot of demand out there, and we see it," said Ben Rose, director of marketing and public relations for the Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority and Wildwoods Convention Center, during the 15th annual Shorecast. "We're on pace to exceed 2022's numbers, which is very, very exciting. There are some factors that, I think, could possibly influence spending, and that's the pressure of inflation."

Overall, the panelists foresee a high demand for tourism at the Jersey Shore, mostly because it remains one of the region's most affordable destinations. The panelists said the area has seen a strong rebound from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oliver Cooke, an economics professor at Stockton, said inflation likely won't have as tight a grip on people's budgets as it did last year.

Gas prices also have eased, the panelists said, possibly leaving people with the chance to spend more.

Wind power project demands permit for Ocean City right-of-way OCEAN CITY — The front line of the battle over offshore wind power in New Jersey now appears…

In Washington, the Federal Reserve has, for the past several months, increased interest rates to tame inflation, something done to put off large investments that typically call for borrowing, Cooke said.

He doesn't think higher interest rates will impact summer travel.

"It's probably minimal," Cooke said of the rate hikes' effect on summer tourism. "What's remarkable is that last week's was the 10th hike in 14 months, and the job market continues to roar along. Consumer spending continues to be pretty robust, frankly, over the last year."

While the job market remains strong, so does the need for staffing in the hospitality industry.

Last summer, businesses reported struggling to find new employees. This year, the panelists expect businesses can expect the same.

Michael Brennan, a chef at Cardinal on South New York Avenue, saw inflation's impact firsthand while working at Josie Kelly's Public House in Somers Point last year. A case of romaine lettuce cost last year cost about $125, whereas previously it cost between $20 and $30, Brennan said.

South Jersey's inland lakes not immune to price hikes While thousands favor the region in summer for its seaside views, plenty find cedar water-fi…

"If you go to a restaurant and you're looking at their menu, you wouldn't expect a Caesar salad to cost you $20," Brennan said. "But the reality was that's what restaurants had to charge within that moment to even make a profit on what was a profit maker. A lot of this had to do with growing situations, labor shortages but also the reality of transportation. We get a large portion of our produce from out-of-state lines."

Despite the prolonged challenges within the economy, the panelists believe plenty of opportunities exist for the Jersey Shore to grow its visitor base.

Rose said the Wildwoods is noticing that about 70% of its website's traffic is new users, implying people unfamiliar with those communities are exploring the possibility of visiting them.

Overall, the Wildwoods and other Jersey Shore communities need to continue marketing themselves as a place where people of every demographic can spend their summer.

"That market has expanded from the traditional tri-state area, or the 160-mile area," Rose said. "New people are looking at us. We just have to convert those to visitors."