Stockton Ospreys Give campaign sets donation record

The Stockton University Foundation’s fifth annual giving day drew record participation and raised more than $150,000 for students and university programs.
Ospreys Give kicked off Oct. 12 and generated gifts from 915 donors, surpassing the goal of 750, the university said in a news release.
The theme for the day was “Give for Good.” Funds were raised for initiatives focusing on student success, equity, wellness, emerging needs and the environment. Donors selected from more than 100 individual causes to provide support, ranging from scholarships to emergency relief funds, athletic programs, student organizations and academic programs.
Donations are still being accepted. For more information or to donate, visit give.stockton.edu/ospreys-give-2022.
