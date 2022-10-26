 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stockton Ospreys Give campaign sets donation record

  • 0
102622-pac-hom-ospreysphoto1.jpg

Stockton University’s annual giving day drew record participation from students, faculty, staff, alumni and the community Oct. 12-13.

 Susan Allen, Stockton University

The Stockton University Foundation’s fifth annual giving day drew record participation and raised more than $150,000 for students and university programs.

Ospreys Give kicked off Oct. 12 and generated gifts from 915 donors, surpassing the goal of 750, the university said in a news release.

The theme for the day was “Give for Good.” Funds were raised for initiatives focusing on student success, equity, wellness, emerging needs and the environment. Donors selected from more than 100 individual causes to provide support, ranging from scholarships to emergency relief funds, athletic programs, student organizations and academic programs.

Donations are still being accepted. For more information or to donate, visit give.stockton.edu/ospreys-give-2022.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: These are the worst U.S. cities to retire in

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News