Stockton offering virtual prep class for high school equivalency exam
Stockton offering virtual prep class for high school equivalency exam

Stockton file photo

Stockton University will host a virtual preparation class next month for those taking New Jersey's high school equivalency exam.

The class, coordinated through the college's Office of Continuing Studies, will meet online from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from Feb. 1-18. The cost is $120 for those registered by Jan. 15, and $135 thereafter.

Residents of Atlantic County may be eligible for income-based financial aid.

The course work is designed for students ages 16 to 24 who left high school without a diploma, homeschooled students, and those looking to receive their high school diploma early.

Participants will need internet access and a computer or smart device (not a cell phone) to participate. Those without the required technology may be eligible to participate in person at Stockton’s Atlantic City Campus.

For more information, and to request in-person learning or financial assistance, email workforceprogramming@stockton.edu.

Contact: 609-272-7251

CLowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

