Stockton offering virtual prep class for high school equivalency exam

Stockton University will host a virtual preparation class next month for those taking New Jersey's high school equivalency exam.
The class, coordinated through the college's Office of Continuing Studies, will meet online from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from Feb. 1-18. The cost is $120 for those registered by Jan. 15, and $135 thereafter.
Residents of Atlantic County may be eligible for income-based financial aid.
The course work is designed for students ages 16 to 24 who left high school without a diploma, homeschooled students, and those looking to receive their high school diploma early.
Participants will need internet access and a computer or smart device (not a cell phone) to participate. Those without the required technology may be eligible to participate in person at Stockton’s Atlantic City Campus.
For more information, and to request in-person learning or financial assistance, email workforceprogramming@stockton.edu.
Contact: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.