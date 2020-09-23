Stockton, NJTV to Sponsor 2nd District Congressional Debate on Oct. 8

The William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University and NJTV, New Jersey’s public television network, will co-sponsor a live debate between 2nd Congressional District candidates Democrat challenger Amy Kennedy and Republican incumbent Jeff Van Drew at 8 p.m. Oct. 8.
The debate, televised from the Fannie Lou Hamer Event Room at the Stockton Atlantic City campus, will air live on NJTV. The event is closed to the public.
Additionally, Stockton will stream the debate on the Hughes Center website at stockton.edu/hughes-center.
“Only public television would showcase a political event like this in primetime and across multi-platform channels so all of New Jersey can learn more about these candidates during this critical election,” NJTV Senior Managing Editor Jamie Kraft said. “This debate will be ‘must-see’ TV, and is a cornerstone of NJTV’s ongoing, comprehensive election season coverage.”
The 2nd District Congressional race in South Jersey is considered one of the most competitive in the country.
Amy Kennedy is a former teacher and mental health advocate who is running for office for the first time. Van Drew is completing his first term as a U.S. congressman after serving for years in local and state government as a moderate Democrat.
The debate will be moderated by John Froonjian, the executive director of the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton. Panelists who will pose questions to the candidates include NJTV News Anchor Briana Vannozzi, NJTV News Sr. Correspondent David Cruz and NJ Spotlight Editor-at-large Colleen O’Dea.
After the debate, NJTV News Anchor & Correspondent Michael Hill will moderate post-debate analysis discussion with NJTV’s Chief Political Correspondent Michael Aron.
“The Hughes Center applauds NJTV and NJ Spotlight for helping to provide a true public service to the voters of the 2nd District,” Froonjian said. “This race offers a clear choice and has serious local and national implications. Debates like this allow voters an up-close opportunity to evaluate the candidates.”
