Stockton, NJEDA sign memorandum of understanding for Esports Innovation Center

It will also work to involve entities within the private sector to figure out how they can get involved, which has the potential to attractive companies like Amazon and Google.

"(With) esports in general, you can't get more excited," Huston said. "It's everywhere. It's really making a lot of moves. Everything's moving in that direction, so it's super exciting. And then to have the NJEDA come together with us to kind of kick off this Innovation Center, we think it has a lot of potential (to create) jobs in Atlantic City and jobs in the whole state."

The center will also bring about new academic programming. Kesselman likened it to the university becoming the first in the state to offer a minor in cannabis studies in 2019.

"At first, they laughed," Kesselman said. "Well, there's the business end of it; there's the chemical end of it, so you can come at it from a natural sciences and mathematics point of view. You can come at it from a business point of view; you can come at it from a social justice point of view.

"All of that ties into what we do. Look at the internship possibilities that these kinds of centers and these kinds of initiatives can provide students."

