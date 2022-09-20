Stockton nationally recognized among best institutions

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University has been named as one of the top 100 public national universities in the 2023 U.S. News & World Report College Rankings.

The university ranked 91st of 227 public colleges and universities in the nation and 182nd of 440 in the best national universities ranking, according to a press release by the university.

According to the release, the national ranking follows the growth of its student body, which was a product of an expanded campus life and program offerings.

The university also prides itself on keeping a four-year college degree obtainable for people of varying socioeconomic statuses.

“We have kept our promise to make a Stockton degree more valuable each and every day,” University President Harvey Kesselman said in a statement on Tuesday.

The rankings, reflect the university's growth in both the natural and health sciences fields since 2015, according to a press release by the university.

Most notably, Stockton returned to Atlantic City in 2018, opening a seaside campus along the Boardwalk. It's also preparing a new residence hall for 2023.

Kesselman cited the Stockton Promise and Garden State Guarantee initiatives, both of which were intended to help lower-income students in obtaining free tuition and fees, and enhanced student services programs that help students take advantage of all the opportunities the university offers outside of the classroom, including internships, research and travel.

These initiatives led to a 54% jump in applications and a 16% increase in new-student enrollment this fall, according to the university.

“I’m very excited that as part of this wonderful growth, our first-year student enrollment this fall is the most diverse in Stockton’s history, with 46% of students identifying as minority or multi-race,” Kesselman said. “We will open a Multicultural Center in the next few months to ensure all of our students have a sense of belonging and feel supported within the Stockton community.”

U.S. News and World Report also listed Stockton as a top 75 university for social mobility, which is based on enrolling and graduating low-income students.

Stockton was included this year in Washington Monthly’s 2022 National University Rankings, The Princeton Review’s “Best Regional Colleges,” the Forbes “America’s Top Colleges” listing, Military Times’ “Best for Vets: Colleges,” and Money magazine’s “Best Colleges for Your Money” 2022 edition.