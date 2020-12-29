Stockton men's basketball coach helps rescue man from water in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Scott Bittner was putting his children to bed when he heard someone yelling about 8:30 p.m. Monday night.

Bittner lives in a development on the water in Chelsea Heights and initially thought the sound was echoing from across the water, which is a common occurrence on the lagoon, he said.

But the loud sound was persistent.

Bittner soon realized it was a plea for help.

The Stockton University men’s basketball coach saw a man had fallen into the freezing water about 50 yards from his Chelsea Court home and was stuck between a boat and the dock.

Bittner said the man was tangled in the propeller of the boat and it took him about 15 minutes, with the help of his neighbor's friend, to untangle the drowning man, who was unconscious at that point, and get him out of the water.

Police and firefighters eventually arrived, by which point the unidentified man was out of the water, and transported him to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.

Bittner tweeted Tuesday morning that the man, who Bittner said may have been in his late 60s, survived and will be sent home in a few days. He was relieved to receive the news, afraid the man had caught hypothermia.