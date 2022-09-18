Stockton launches Holocaust survivor archive

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — They are working to uphold the pledge to never forget.

Stockton University launched its Holocaust Survivors of South Jersey digital archive Sunday. The archive documents the names and stories of 1,503 survivors of the Holocaust who settled in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties.

Scores of attendees, including the children and grandchildren of survivors and a handful of survivors themselves, gathered in a conference room at the Campus Center for a luncheon and ceremony to celebrate the launch.

Stockton associate professor of history Michael Hayse is the director of the project and led the efforts to create the archive. He said it was a critical resource to tell the stories of Holocaust survivors and the impact they left on the state.

“We as a society and as people, we’re all very interested in what the Holocaust survivors have to tell about their experiences during the war,” Hayse said. “I also want to place a really strong emphasis on their stories as immigrants and residents, here, of New Jersey.”

The archive is a project of the Sara & Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center at Stockton. It includes ancestry history and information from memoirs and other documents that survivors and their families can access. An associated website includes the names and profiles of dozens of survivors, with more to be added as profiles are completed.

Work on the archive began in 2019. Its work was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but they persevered, holding interviews and meetings via videoconference.

Hundreds of students have worked with faculty on the project. Together, they scoured oral testimonies, primary sources and other research items to record stories of survival and preserve them for the next generation.

Holocaust center Director Gail Rosenthal said the project would be a resource for people around the world who are interested in learning more about survivors.

“We know that people are looking, not only in the United States, but internationally,” Rosenthal said.

Leo Schoffer, a member of the Stockton Board of Trustees whose parents are the namesake of the Schoffer center, was the moderator for the ceremony. He reflected on the importance of the project in light of the experiences of his parents, who also are Holocaust survivors.

“It means a lot to me, because this center has always been at the forefront of Holocaust and genocide education,” Schoffer said. “And this is another project that I don’t believe anybody else has done.”

Stockton President Harvey Kesselman said he was making an “unwavering and long-term commitment” to keep the university at the forefront of Holocaust research.

John Berkowicz said his father and mother were married during the war and both survived Nazi concentration camps. He said his parents’ story was emblematic of a people’s resilience.

“The Jewish people survived,” Berkowicz said, adding learning about the Holocaust could prepare one to take part in the broader “fight against intolerance.”

The story of Berkowicz’s parents is documented in the book “Love with No Tomorrow: Tales of Romance during the Holocaust.” Its author, Mindelle Pierce was also in attendance.

“People must speak out,” Pierce said.

Michael Berenbaum, a Holocaust scholar who spoke during the program, said the new archives completed the Holocaust story, exploring the lives of survivors after they settled in their new homes. Noting that the Ken Burns documentary “The U.S. and the Holocaust” was set to premier later Sunday, he said the archives pick up where that documentary ends with how they contributed to the communities in which they settled.

“They shaped the world, and the world was shaped by them,” Berenbaum said.

Berenbaum said preserving the memory of survivors was all too vital a task. He cited the proliferation of antisemitism in recent years and the atrocities that still take place as people around the world confront the threat of authoritarianism and intolerance. Reflecting on the state of politics in the United States, Berenbaum said Americans must seek to understand what the nation’s responsibility is to oppressed people throughout the world. The PBS film he mentioned is about how the United States failed to take in more Jewish refugees from Europe during the Holocaust.

“The tragedy of the world in which we live is that the Holocaust has become more relevant over time,” Berenbaum said. “We live in a world which is still struggling with the question ‘Are our gates open, or are our gates closed?’”

The Schoffer center is set to release a digital exhibition in fall 2023 that will provide a comprehensive overview of the Holocaust, issues facing refugees and the contributions Holocaust survivors have made to South Jersey.

Toward the end of the ceremony, Lisa Roth, whose grandmother Elizabeth Roth was a survivor, listed 10 lessons people should take from the archive. At the top of the list were “never forget” and “never again.”

After the ceremony, Elizabeth Roth said she was proud of her granddaughter.

“Her children and her grandchildren will remember,” Elizabeth Roth said. “As generations go on.”