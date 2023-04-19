GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — When Alexa Moore joined Sigma Delta Tau, she was surprised it was the only sorority at Stockton University that relied on an external car service for social events.

That was the first thing she changed once the junior from Toms River was elected this year to the sorority’s executive board as its risk management chair.

The designated driver program she established uses other members of Sigma Delta Tau as designated drivers and was a big reason Moore was selected last week as the 2023 Stockton HERO of the Year by the John R. Elliott HERO Campaign for Designated Drivers.

“I could not be more proud to be aligned with something like this,” Moore said in a statement supplied by Stockton. “I’ve worked really hard in my life to make myself proud of what I’m doing, and I think this might be my proudest achievement so far.”

Moore will be featured on signs around campus and on a billboard promoting the use of designated drivers.

“I’m sure my mom is going to make me take a picture with it everywhere,” Moore said. “But I’m really excited to be the face of the HERO Campaign for the next year. It’s a great thing to be a part of.”

HERO Campaign drunken driving simulator comes to Mainland Regional High School LINWOOD — Dozens of juniors and seniors sat in the Mainland Regional High School gym Monday …

Moore said she witnessed the impact of drunken driving when she was an emergency medical technician in high school.

“As a nursing major this is something I feel really strongly that needs to change in the world," Moore said. "We need to have better programs to allow people to not feel like they have to get behind the wheel.”

HERO Campaign founder Bill Elliott said the campaign received more nominations from students (16) than in any other year in the program’s history. He praised Moore and two other Stockton students honored at the ceremony, first runner-up Molly Schick, of Marlton, Burlington County, and second runner-up Sarah Cipkins, of Somers Point.

“These young ladies who were nominated and selected are wonderful examples, and probably have already saved a life and certainly will in the future,” he said.

The HERO Campaign is named for Ensign John R. Elliott, an Egg Harbor Township resident and graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy who was struck and killed by a drunken driver on his way home for his mother’s birthday in 2000. His family started the HERO Campaign that year.

Since 2010, Stockton has partnered with the HERO Campaign on the HERO of the Year program and the HERO Games on campus, in which members of the university’s Greek organizations compete and raise awareness of the campaign. This year, 156 students took the HERO pledge before the games began. The HERO Campaign also organized a separate Greek Week Penny Drive with Stockton fraternities and sororities that raised nearly $600.

HERO Campaign brings impaired driving simulator to Millville High School MILLVILLE — The John R. Elliott HERO Campaign brought its simulators to students for two day…

Elliott said it’s all part of a comprehensive plan to change people’s behavior around drinking and driving.

“We’d like to change the meaning of some terms like happy hour and life of the party,” he said. “The real life of the party is the designated driver that enables other people to have fun and still be safe. And the happiest ones at Happy Hour are those who get a ride home from someone who makes sure they get home safely.”