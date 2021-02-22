 Skip to main content
Stockton hosts cannabis webinar Wednesday
Stockton hosts cannabis webinar Wednesday

A panel of experts on the cannabis industry will be featured at a free webinar targeting cannabis tourism at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

The webinar, titled “Destination Cannabis: Insight for New Jersey Hospitality and Tourism," will discuss the impact of legal recreational cannabis use on resort destinations, and opportunities for New Jersey hospitality and tourism businesses. Special focus will be given to destination marketing and the intersection of cannabis with agritourism and food and beverage tourism.

Amanda Hoover, a reporter for NJ Cannabis Insider, nj.com and the Star Ledger, will serve as moderator.

Panelists will be Rob Mejia of Stockton University and Our Community Harvest, Brian Applegarth of California Cannabis Tourism Association, Cintia Morales of Higher Ed. Hemp Tours in Texas, and David Yusefzadeh of Cloud Creamery, a cannabis ice cream company.

The webinar is co-sponsored by the Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming, Hospitality and Tourism (LIGHT) at Stockton University, the Stockton Cannabis Studies Certificate program, and the Greater Atlantic City Chamber of Commerce.

Register at stockton.edu/light or call 609-626-3859.

