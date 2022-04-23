Stockton hosts Atlantic City Community Cleanup Day

ATLANTIC CITY — Hundreds of volunteers were in O’Donnell Park Saturday morning with trash bags and grapplers ready to pick up litter for the city’s first Community Cleanup Day.

The event, hosted by Stockton University and the city government, was in celebration of Stockton’s 50th anniversary and its appreciation for the community.

Shuttle buses carried more than 500 volunteers to fulfill nine cleanup projects in each of the city’s six wards. Some of those projects were to pick up street trash and beach litter, and to remove graffiti.

Brian Jackson, chief operating officer of Stockton’s Atlantic City campus and one of the event’s main organizers, coordinated the cleanup, while Michael Cagno, executive director of the Noyes Arts Garage, coordinated the block party in O’Donnell Park that started after the cleanup.

Jackson said Stockton has hosted cleanups in the past, but none on this scale.

“We’re not only celebrating Stockton’s anniversary, but we wanted to celebrate the neighborhood and residents as well,” Jackson said. “We’re always looking for ways to interact and collaborate with our neighbors and community.”

Atlantic City tour showcases LGBTQ communities, opportunities ATLANTIC CITY — The Chelsea Economic Development Corp.’s first “LGBTQ Pride in Homeownership…

Jackson said the event wouldn’t be successful if it wasn’t for the volunteers who ranged from casino employees to locals to high school students.

Other participants and sponsors included the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, Atlantic County Utilities Authority and more than 75 other organizations.

“I think the community has a desire for more community-based events like this,” said Jackson, who based his statement off feedback from locals at the event. “People want to be here. It stresses the importance of community encouragement and involvement in the development of their kids.”

David Ferrara, 19, a student in the marine science program at Stockton’s Galloway Township campus, said he didn’t realize how much litter there was in the area until he participated in the cleanup.

“Even if I was there for hours, I still wouldn’t be able to clean up all the trash I saw,” said Ferrara, who picked up a black trash bag “bursting at the seams” with glass, cigarette butts, dud lottery tickets and more.

Besides benefiting the community, Jackson said the community cleanup will help Stockton students get more familiar with the area and let them see the problems residents and the city deal with.

Big turnout in South Jersey for legal weed’s first day of sales EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — On a quiet side street off Delilah Road, about 100 people waited patie…

Sabahat Meah, 16, a junior at Atlantic City High School, went with his school’s Leo Club to the cleanup.

“It feels good to do something in the community,” said Meah, who had never participated in a community cleanup until Saturday’s event. “I would definitely do this again.”

Meah went to the city’s 5th and 6th wards near the Albany Avenue Car Wash and Trenton Terrace in the city’s Chelsea neighborhood. He said he filled five trash bags with litter he found in the wards.

Meah said the litter he and other members of the club found included whiskey bottles, car parts and even a horseshoe crab.

Ferrara, who has participated in other litter cleanups in the city, said this one was different and better because it offered a block party afterward, as well as free stuff from sponsors.

The party after the 11:30 a.m. cleanup went on until 4 p.m. Saturday. It featured two DJs, a live jazz band, art stands, cornhole, badminton and four food trucks.

Members of the Police Department, Fire Department and CRDA could be seen mingling with community members and volunteers, enjoying Saturday’s spring weather.

Though he did not know exactly how much trash volunteers had cleaned up, Jackson hopes this isn’t the last citywide cleanup Stockton will hold, noting the community’s positive feedback.

“I’m glad I’m doing my part to make the world a better place, one trash piece at a time,” Ferrara said.

Contact Selena Vazquez: 609-272-7225 svazquez@pressofac.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.