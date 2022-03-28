Stockton hosting virtual roundtable to discuss war in Ukraine

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A group of panelists, including Rear Admiral Kevin Sweeney, a former chief of staff to U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis will provide insights on the Russia-Ukraine conflict next week.

A live, one-hour presentation will be held over Zoom at 4:30 p.m. April 6.

Other panelists include John Froonjian, executive director of Stockton University's William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy, and Buzz Keough, executive editor of The Press of Atlantic City.

Sweeney, is a highly respected security expert with decades of government leadership, was Mattis's primary advisory. He managed the U.S. Department of Defense's strategic initiatives and daily operations worldwide during his time in the U.S. Armed Forces.

There will be no live audience. To participate in the Zoom event register at stockton.edu/hughes-center. The discussion will also be streamed via YouTube Live on both the Hughes Center website and The Press of Atlantic City website. The program will be archived by the Hughes Center for future viewing.

The public is invited to suggest topics or pose questions for Sweeney. Questions should be sent to wkeough@pressofac.com prior to the live event.

