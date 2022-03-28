 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stockton hosting virtual roundtable to discuss war in Ukraine

Russia Ukraine War

A Ukrainian soldier holds the photograph of 47-year-old soldier Roman Valkov, during his funeral ceremony, after being killed in action, at the Holy Apostles Peter and Paul Church in Lviv, western Ukraine, Monday, March 28, 2022. The more than month-old war has killed thousands and driven more than 10 million Ukrainians from their homes — including almost 4 million from their country.

 Nariman El-Mofty - staff, AP

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A group of panelists, including Rear Admiral Kevin Sweeney, a former chief of staff to U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis will provide insights on the Russia-Ukraine conflict next week.

A live, one-hour presentation will be held over Zoom at 4:30 p.m. April 6. 

Other panelists include John Froonjian, executive director of Stockton University's William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy, and Buzz Keough, executive editor of The Press of Atlantic City.

Sweeney, is a highly respected security expert with decades of government leadership, was Mattis's primary advisory. He managed the U.S. Department of Defense's strategic initiatives and daily operations worldwide during his time in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Sweeney is a highly respected national security expert with decades of leadership experience both in and out of government. 

There will be no live audience. To participate in the Zoom event register at stockton.edu/hughes-center. The discussion will also be streamed via YouTube Live on both the Hughes Center website and The Press of Atlantic City website. The program will be archived by the Hughes Center for future viewing.

The public is invited to suggest topics or pose questions for Sweeney. Questions should be sent to wkeough@pressofac.com prior to the live event.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

