GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — More than 200 people attended Stockton University’s first Community and Veterans Wellness and Resource Fair, held March 16 in the university’s Campus Center Event Room.

The event was held by Stockton’s Military and Veteran Success Center alongside the Wilmington Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Delaware. Participants were able to visit with 75 vendors, such as the Atlantic County Division of Public Health, nonprofits like the Wounded Warrior Project and those offering VA services in areas such as women’s health, nutrition and substance use.

Dallin Matthews, 30, attended the event. Matthews, who has spent the past six years as a firefighter in the U.S. Coast Guard stationed in Cape May, is changing careers and found himself in need of direction. He said the event helped him find the guidance he needed.

“This is huge,” Matthews said. “The information I’ve gathered in the last five minutes is going to change our entire future because it’s just hard to get those answers if all these people aren’t in the same place.”

Brian Wiener, former state commander of the New Jersey Veterans of Foreign Wars, and his father, Norm, promoted a Veterans Therapy Surf Camp at their booth. They started the camp together last summer in Brigantine and partnered with the nonprofit Warrior Surf Foundation to provide post-traumatic stress disorder therapy sessions, yoga classes and surfing lessons to veterans.

Wiener said he has been surfing his whole life and it offers him a sense of peace and solitude. He wants other veterans to experience this, too.

“It’s something different for a lot of people who aren’t familiar with the ocean,” Wiener said. “They get on the board out in the water, and they realize it’s a great coping mechanism.”

This year’s Veterans Therapy Surf Camp event will be Aug. 7 and 8. For more information, call 609-457-1624 or email vfwwiener@gmail.com.

For more information on Stockton’s Military and Veteran Success Center, visit stockton.edu/military.