Stockton heads Atlantic white cedar replanting team

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University is helping New Jersey's efforts to repopulate with Atlantic white cedar trees.

The university said Wednesday that more than 2,500 cedar tree seeds have been planted on a cedar swamp clearing on the campus this fall.

The work was coordinated by Matthew Olsen, ​​assistant professor of environmental science; Kyle Caccamesi, a senior environmental science major; and Bob Williams of Pine Creek Forestry.

The seeds were provided by the New Jersey Audubon Society and grown by Pinelands Nursery.

"We know that a lot of cedar will come naturally, but we want to prevent any uncertainties," Olsen said in a statement from the school. "It’s insurance against Mother Nature throwing us a curveball. There are a lot of deer that like to devour cedar."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The group also constructed a barrier of fallen trees around the seeds to prevent deer from eating them.

Fencing the area is also being considered, Stockton said.

The New Jersey Forest Service has allocated $20 million to restore 10,000 acres of cedar forest over the next decade.