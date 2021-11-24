Stockton heads Atlantic white cedar replanting team

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University is helping New Jersey's efforts to repopulate with Atlantic white cedar trees.
The university said Wednesday that more than 2,500 cedar tree seeds have been planted on a cedar swamp clearing on the campus this fall.
The work was coordinated by Matthew Olsen, assistant professor of environmental science; Kyle Caccamesi, a senior environmental science major; and Bob Williams of Pine Creek Forestry.
The seeds were provided by the New Jersey Audubon Society and grown by Pinelands Nursery.
"We know that a lot of cedar will come naturally, but we want to prevent any uncertainties," Olsen said in a statement from the school. "It’s insurance against Mother Nature throwing us a curveball. There are a lot of deer that like to devour cedar."
The group also constructed a barrier of fallen trees around the seeds to prevent deer from eating them.
Fencing the area is also being considered, Stockton said.
The New Jersey Forest Service has allocated $20 million to restore 10,000 acres of cedar forest over the next decade.
Atlantic white cedar is estimated to cover 115,000 acres in New Jersey prior to European settlement and is down to about 25,000 acres, according to research.
The trees are found along the East Coast and parts of the Gulf of Mexico east of the Mississippi River, according to New Jersey Audubon. In New Jersey, they're commonly found in the Pinelands along streams and lowland swamps.
They have highly durable wood described as being "rot-resistant," and used to make siding, shingles and fencing.
