 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stockton heads Atlantic white cedar replanting team
0 comments
top story

Stockton heads Atlantic white cedar replanting team

{{featured_button_text}}
Cedar tree planting (2).jpg

A team from Stockton University replants Atlantic white cedar trees on a cleared cedar stream. The team's work was part of a larger environmental preservation effort in New Jersey.

 Stockton University, provided

The John F. Scarpa Academic Center is unveiled in Atlantic City on Thursday. Stockton University on Thursday formally dedicated two buildings, one each in Galloway Township and Atlantic City, in the name of donor John Scarpa. (Video courtesy of Stockton University)

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University is helping New Jersey's efforts to repopulate with Atlantic white cedar trees.

The university said Wednesday that more than 2,500 cedar tree seeds have been planted on a cedar swamp clearing on the campus this fall.

The work was coordinated by Matthew Olsen, ​​assistant professor of environmental science; Kyle Caccamesi, a senior environmental science major; and Bob Williams of Pine Creek Forestry.

The seeds were provided by the New Jersey Audubon Society and grown by Pinelands Nursery.

"We know that a lot of cedar will come naturally, but we want to prevent any uncertainties," Olsen said in a statement from the school. "It’s insurance against Mother Nature throwing us a curveball. There are a lot of deer that like to devour cedar."

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The group also constructed a barrier of fallen trees around the seeds to prevent deer from eating them.

Fencing the area is also being considered, Stockton said.

The New Jersey Forest Service has allocated $20 million to restore 10,000 acres of cedar forest over the next decade.

Atlantic white cedar is estimated to cover 115,000 acres in New Jersey prior to European settlement and is down to about 25,000 acres, according to research. 

The trees are found along the East Coast and parts of the Gulf of Mexico east of the Mississippi River, according to New Jersey Audubon. In New Jersey, they're commonly found in the Pinelands along streams and lowland swamps.

They have highly durable wood described as being "rot-resistant," and used to make siding, shingles and fencing.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Radioactive particles from nuclear tests found in American honey

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News