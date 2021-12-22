 Skip to main content
Stockton graduate student named to New Jersey Commission on Holocaust Education
Stockton graduate student named to New Jersey Commission on Holocaust Education

Irvin Moreno-Rodriguez

Irvin Moreno-Rodriguez graduated from Stockton University in 2015 and is seeking his master's degree in Holocaust and genocide studies.

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A program assistant at the Sara and Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center at Stockton University has been named to the New Jersey Commission on Holocaust Education.

Irvin Moreno-Rodriguez, of Pleasantville, graduated in 2015 from Stockton with a minor in Holocaust and genocide studies. He's currently studying in the same area for his master's degree, Stockton said Wednesday in a news release.

The center has made him more self-aware of how important Holocaust and genocide education in South Jersey is, he said.

"From the first time I stepped foot in the Sara and Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center in 2011, I felt the importance of learning about the Holocaust,” Moreno-Rodriguez said. “As an undergraduate Stockton student, local Holocaust survivors became my mentors."

Moreno-Rodriguez hopes his tenure on the commission will help him learn more from his peers and help them learn more, too, he said.

“I am now making a difference by sharing this knowledge with students, educators and community members who participate in visitations, activities and programs sponsored by the Holocaust Resource Center,” Moreno-Rodriguez said. “We are all dependent on each other, and yes, one person can make a difference to make a better future. Learning lessons from the Holocaust can empower everyone.” 

Gail Rosenthal, director of the Holocaust Resource Center, said she remembers Moreno-Rodriguez's enthusiasm when he started interning at the center.

“He has such a positive approach to teaching the next generations about learning from the past to make a better future for all,” Rosenthal said.

