Stockton graduate student named to New Jersey Commission on Holocaust Education

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A program assistant at the Sara and Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center at Stockton University has been named to the New Jersey Commission on Holocaust Education.

Irvin Moreno-Rodriguez, of Pleasantville, graduated in 2015 from Stockton with a minor in Holocaust and genocide studies. He's currently studying in the same area for his master's degree, Stockton said Wednesday in a news release.

The center has made him more self-aware of how important Holocaust and genocide education in South Jersey is, he said.

"From the first time I stepped foot in the Sara and Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center in 2011, I felt the importance of learning about the Holocaust,” Moreno-Rodriguez said. “As an undergraduate Stockton student, local Holocaust survivors became my mentors."

Moreno-Rodriguez hopes his tenure on the commission will help him learn more from his peers and help them learn more, too, he said.