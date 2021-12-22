Stockton graduate student named to New Jersey Commission on Holocaust Education

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A program assistant at the Sara and Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center at Stockton University has been named to the New Jersey Commission on Holocaust Education.
Irvin Moreno-Rodriguez, of Pleasantville, graduated in 2015 from Stockton with a minor in Holocaust and genocide studies. He's currently studying in the same area for his master's degree, Stockton said Wednesday in a news release.
The center has made him more self-aware of how important Holocaust and genocide education in South Jersey is, he said.
"From the first time I stepped foot in the Sara and Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center in 2011, I felt the importance of learning about the Holocaust,” Moreno-Rodriguez said. “As an undergraduate Stockton student, local Holocaust survivors became my mentors."
UPPER TOWNSHIP — A lifetime ago and a world away from South Jersey, a Chinese diplomat in Vi…
Moreno-Rodriguez hopes his tenure on the commission will help him learn more from his peers and help them learn more, too, he said.
“I am now making a difference by sharing this knowledge with students, educators and community members who participate in visitations, activities and programs sponsored by the Holocaust Resource Center,” Moreno-Rodriguez said. “We are all dependent on each other, and yes, one person can make a difference to make a better future. Learning lessons from the Holocaust can empower everyone.”
Gail Rosenthal, director of the Holocaust Resource Center, said she remembers Moreno-Rodriguez's enthusiasm when he started interning at the center.
“He has such a positive approach to teaching the next generations about learning from the past to make a better future for all,” Rosenthal said.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.