Stockton first-year students share an 'excited' view of starting college

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University senior Sarah Harvey lived on campus for the 2020-21 academic year, but COVID-19 concerns made the atmosphere very different than in previous years.
The number of students living on campus was nearly cut in half, which made the university very quiet, Harvey said. Also, classes were all virtual, and there were not many activities for or interactions among students.
But those somber conditions will change this year.
About 425 freshman unpacked cars under sunny skies and moved in to the Galloway Township campus Saturday. The same total of first-year students moved in Friday. Returning students and upperclassmen began moving in Aug. 27. In total, more than 2,700 students will live on campus for the 2021-22 school year.
First-year students also moved in at the Atlantic City campus Saturday.
“It is really exciting to see everyone back,” said Harvey, 21, of Linwood. “Everyone is so excited. It is a really nice environment.”
Harvey is a team leader at Stockton, and she organized a bunch of other upperclassmen to join the move-in crew, helping the first-year students and their families unpack cars and put their belongings into blue pushcarts. They then helped them settle into their dorms.
“College is a big change for them, so it’s great we are all here to help them out,” said Harvey, who majors in political science. “Every student I talked to is super excited to be here, and they just want to get on campus and get involved. They are excited to start their classes, meet their roommates. It’s just an exciting time for them.”
Alexis Dombrowski and Sebastian France, both recent graduates of Central Regional High School, were among the freshman ready to start their college journeys. Dombrowski called her senior year of high school “almost like a gap year” because she missed so much due to the pandemic. She said she “is ready to get back into school.”
Stockton plans to have in-person classes when the new year starts Tuesday. Face-to-face learning will return, as will clubs and student activities, making it easier to make connections and interact with others. The pandemic is ongoing, but for now, Stockton students anticipate a more typical setting.
France said moving into college amid a pandemic has not affected him. The 18-year-old computer science major become accustomed to the health and safety concerns and protocols at his high school. He said he is just looking forward to receiving a great education.
Dombrowski will major in health science.
“I’m excited to meet new people and do new things,” said Dombrowski, 18, of Bayville. “I hope it stays like that where it stays open. Just (looking forward) to getting involved and see new things.”
Most of these first-year students lost almost the last two years of their high school experience, “but now they get to be in a space that the institution has taken steps to keep them safe and healthy, but to also have the opportunity to be somewhere new, to get to grow and to have some of that social experience they’ve been missing the last two years,” said Brian Pluchino, Stockton’s associate director of residential facilities and retention.
“There are a lot of smiles and excited people who want to get back and be a part of something, and that’s what they are going to get from us this year,” Pluchino said.
For most parents and students, there is a mutual feeling of encouragement because the university has worked hard to make campus safe, said Pluchino, who added that the last two years have been difficult but now “it’s like a sigh of relief we are getting back to a safe normalcy.”
“Our leadership here at the institution has been smart, and it put us in the right position for success, and we are seeing that now by being able to be a little more opened up,” Pluchino said. “Like having students return to the classroom and doing extracurriculars and clubs and not be online.
“There is a difference between looking at you through a computer screen and looking at you here. … We get that all back this year as long as we continue to be smart. Everyone is really excited to get back to that.”
Isabella Marinello moved in with the help of her brother, Nicholas, 9, and parents, Joe and Danielle. There are many things that excite Isabella about college, but playing lacrosse and meeting her teammates topped her list. The 18-year-old lost her junior season at James Caldwell High School in 2019 and helped her team reach the North Jersey Group I semifinals in 2020.
“I’m excited to get on the field,” she said. “I’m looking forward to the spring.”
Marinello will major in business.
“I didn’t have, like, a full senior year, and about half of my junior year,” Marinello said of her academics, “so it’s weird kind of going back to school. But I’m excited for in-person classes and meeting new people. I’m very excited.”
Liam Camey, a fifth-year senior majoring in environmental science, and Cameron Merlino, a senior majoring in business management, were among the volunteers helping students and parent settle in on the Galloway campus. For both, they wanted to see the new faces and be happy with them.
“Just being able to see some faces without masks on is amazing in of itself. And to have interactions from a year and a half since my last interactions on campus, yeah, it’s really nice being able to be here and help out,” Merlino, 21, said.
PHOTOS Stockton students move into Galloway Township campus
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
090521-pac-nws-stockton
090521-pac-nws-stockton
Stockton photo for A3 for Sunday, Sept. 5
090521-pac-nws-stockton
090521-pac-nws-stockton
090521-pac-nws-stockton
Stockton photo for A3 for Sunday, Sept. 5
090521-pac-nws-stockton
090521-pac-nws-stockton
090521-pac-nws-stockton
090521-pac-nws-stockton
090521-pac-nws-stockton
090521-pac-nws-stockton
090521-pac-nws-stockton
090521-pac-nws-stockton
090521-pac-nws-stockton
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.