Stockton esports players win 'Call of Duty' tournament

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University added more students to its resume of championship athletes last week, this time for video games.
Ryan Andjel, of Berlin, Camden County, and Tyler Langan, of Barnegat Township, won the Esports Gaming League 2v2 "Call of Duty" Vanguard Search and Destroy tournament over Thanksgiving weekend, the university said Tuesday.
“Ryan and Tyler were both instrumental in building and growing Stockton’s 'Call of Duty' teams,” said Demetrios Roubos, Stockton’s information security officer and esports program manager. “We’re extremely fortunate to have dedicated and talented students supporting the esports program at Stockton. Their contributions enhance the esports experience and reflect positively on the program.”
Stockton lost to Team VSAT 2-0 but managed a 2-0 comeback against West Chester University. Stockton advanced to the finals for a rematch with Team VSAT.
The co-founder and CEO of an Atlantic City-based esports company has been tapped by a nation…
The team dropped the first of three rounds but managed to claim the next two, winning the championship 2-1.
“Securing a huge win like this in a local tournament feels amazing. What an exciting way to kick off the upcoming spring season at Stockton. The future is bright for 'Call of Duty' at Stockton,” Langan said.
Stockton's esports team competes in the Eastern College Athletic Conference and CSL. Nearly 150 students participate and 80 compete, Stockton said.
Over the past two years, Stockton esports teams have won their seasons in "NBA 2K21," "FIFA" and "Fortnite."
“I am so proud that I was able to represent Stockton and bring home a tournament victory for Stockton esports," Andjel said.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.