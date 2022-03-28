 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stockton ends most mask requirements for students, faculty

Empty places from Covid-19

Carol Findlay, of Englewood, and her son, Mbili, a student, wear masks before heading on to campus to pack up his belongings at Stockton University, in Galloway Township, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Carol described the campus as extremely quiet. “It’s quite depressing,” she said. “This is not how we anticipated his semester would end.” (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University on Monday dropped many mask requirements on campus for students and faculty while COVID-19 cases in the Garden State trend downward.

Mask wearing, as of Monday, is no longer required for most indoor spaces on campus. But it will still be required for anyone visiting the university's health care facility, Stockton said.

While masking won't be required in most on-campus areas, faculty members will still be entitled to require them at their discretion. Students are being asked to adhere to any masking rules should they be used, Stockton said, adding that anyone on campus should still carry a mask with them in the event they're needed.

Faculty members have also been told to report any incidents with mask rules if they arise, Stockton added.

The university says it will still require coronavirus screenings for unvaccinated students and staff, including for those who previously were approved for a medical or religious vaccine exemption.

"We will continue to monitor the guidance and recommendations from the State of New Jersey and provide ongoing updates to our plans," Stockton said.

